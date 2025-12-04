BB 19: Mid-week eviction shocks all, trophy battle now intensifies among remaining contestants

Malti Chahar (Image: X @BB24x7_)
Bigg Boss 19: As 'Bigg Boss 19' inches closer to its grand finale, fans are increasingly curious about the winner. The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 19' is scheduled for December 7, 2025. With only 5 contestants remaining in the reality show, public voting is still active, fueling heated debates among fans about who will lift the 'Bigg Boss 19' trophy. The recent eviction during 'Weekend Ka Vaar' has completely altered the house dynamics, with the battle for the trophy intensifying during the Ticket to Finale task.
'Bigg Boss 19' currently features the top 5 contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Farhana Bhatt. Malti Chahar was evicted in the previous round. Additionally, media rounds have introduced new dynamics to the show, giving the finalists a significant reality check from the media. Meanwhile, the makers have planned some major surprises for contestants and the audience during the grand finale. 'Bigg Boss 19' is now gearing up for its final task, which is expected to be another game-changing moment before the finale.
Interestingly, during the final task, the top 5 finalists will be asked to name the contestant they believe will win 'Bigg Boss 19', and everyone will have to share their opinion. This is particularly relevant as Amaal Mallik has not yet received any votes in his favour.
Furthermore, while 'Bigg Boss 19' fans have high hopes for Gaurav Khanna, it is reported that in this task, Pranit More received the most votes in his favour, ahead of Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik. The other contestants received one vote each. It will be very interesting to see who ultimately wins the 'Bigg Boss 19' trophy and whether this inclination towards Pranit More will be reflected in the final results.
Meanwhile, the top 5 finalists were seen roasting each other tonight, sparking new controversies in the 'Bigg Boss' house. This blend of entertainment and drama in the finale week is sure to keep fans glued to their seats.
