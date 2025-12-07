Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Winner's Prize Money, Telecast Details Revealed

The makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the prize money for the winner. However, based on the trend from previous seasons, it is estimated that the winner could take home a substantial prize money of up to 50 to 55 lakh rupees. But, the exact amount the winner will receive will be revealed by Salman Khan only at the end of the show. Therefore, viewers should hold their breath, as the country will get its new 'Bigg Boss' winner in just a few hours.