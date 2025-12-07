Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Winner's Prize Money, Telecast Details Revealed

Bigg Boss 19 (Image: Patrika)
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Who will be the winner of 'Bigg Boss 19'? This will be revealed tonight (December 7) during the grand finale, but people are continuously naming the winner. Some say Gaurav Khanna will lift the trophy, while others are saying Praneet More will be the winner. Farhana's name is also doing the rounds. Fans are buzzing online about the winner's name. In such a scenario, let's find out when and where you can watch 'Bigg Boss 19' today...
It is to be noted that after Malti Chahar's eviction, 5 contestants remain in the show. These finalists have survived nominations, tasks, and twists inside the house for weeks. Their names are as follows:
1. Gaurav Khanna
2. Amal Malik
3. Tanya Mittal
4. Farhana Bhatt
5. Pranit More
This time, each contestant has left their distinct mark. While on one hand, viewers enjoyed Tanya Mittal's luxurious lifestyle and occasional fibs, Farhana Bhatt's outspoken and blunt nature was greatly appreciated by the audience. Gaurav Khanna's calm and quiet game play has brought him to the finale. Amal Malik voiced his opinion on every issue, while Praneet More kept everyone entertained with his funny jokes.
The show also maintained its position on the TRP charts. Discussions are already rife on social media that either Gaurav Khanna or Farhana Bhatt could win the show. However, Salman Khan will reveal the winner's name only at the end of the show. It is possible that Amal, Praneet, or Tanya Mittal might surprise everyone with their unique game style!
According to the makers, the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 19' will be held on December 7, 2025. OTT viewers can watch it live on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar from 9 PM, while for TV viewers, the broadcast will begin on Colors TV from 10:30 PM.
The show began on August 24, 2025, and remained at the top of the TRP charts from its inception. A total of 18 contestants participated in this season, many of whom garnered significant attention with their personalities and game strategies. The grand finale will feature spectacular performances, emotional journey videos, entertaining acts, and the final task among the top 5. The makers have also unveiled a glimpse of this season's trophy, further increasing the audience's excitement. Pictures are going viral, and fans are constantly guessing who will ultimately lift this glittering trophy.
The makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the prize money for the winner. However, based on the trend from previous seasons, it is estimated that the winner could take home a substantial prize money of up to 50 to 55 lakh rupees. But, the exact amount the winner will receive will be revealed by Salman Khan only at the end of the show. Therefore, viewers should hold their breath, as the country will get its new 'Bigg Boss' winner in just a few hours.
