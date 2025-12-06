Malti Chahar Levels Accusations Against Amaal Mallik After Leaving ‘Bigg Boss 19’

(Source: X @fanpageofshams)
As the reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' approaches its grand finale, the pressure inside the house has intensified. Malti Chahar was on the verge of the finale but was evicted from the house due to receiving fewer votes during a mid-week eviction. Now, Malti Chahar has broken her silence on her relationship and Amaal Mallik's behaviour towards her inside the house.
In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Malti Chahar stated, "We knew each other before coming on the show and had met several times, but Amaal repeatedly denied these past meetings and our prior acquaintance inside the house. Malti feels insulted and humiliated by Amaal's actions. I had no idea Amaal was doing this because he behaved well with me to my face, so how would I know he was doing this behind my back? When Shehbaz told me that Amaal had said we only met for a few minutes, I was genuinely very angry. I couldn't believe Amaal was saying all this in the Bigg Boss house."
Furthermore, Malti revealed that before entering the show, she and Amaal had agreed to downplay their acquaintance to avoid being "linked." However, Amaal twisted this narrative in the Bigg Boss house, attempting to portray Malti as his "fangirl." When I asked Amaal, he claimed we met for just 2 minutes at a party, which is untrue. We had decided before entering that we would say we met only once because we didn't want people to gossip about us. So, we didn't want to reveal to everyone how many times we had met and all that."
Malti was quite angered by Amaal's behaviour and said, "Shehbaz made it seem like I was Amaal's fangirl, which is not true, and that's why I got angry. Then I told Amaal that it would only take me 2 minutes to prove you wrong, so don't lie. We talked, but he still looked me in the eye and lied." After this, she was called to the confession room and advised to resolve the matter. These statements by Malti have raised new questions about the events that transpired inside the 'Bigg Boss 19' house. It will be interesting to see what comments Amaal makes on this matter.
