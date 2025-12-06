6 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

Malti Chahar Levels Accusations Against Amaal Mallik After Leaving ‘Bigg Boss 19’

As soon as she exited 'Bigg Boss 19', Malti Chahar made serious allegations against Amaal Mallik, stating that they have met several times. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

'हम कई बार मिले है...' बिग बॉस 19' से निकलते ही मालती चाहर ने अमाल मलिक पर लगाए ये आरोप

(Source: X @fanpageofshams)

As the reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' approaches its grand finale, the pressure inside the house has intensified. Malti Chahar was on the verge of the finale but was evicted from the house due to receiving fewer votes during a mid-week eviction. Now, Malti Chahar has broken her silence on her relationship and Amaal Mallik's behaviour towards her inside the house.

Malti Chahar Accuses Amaal Mallik

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Malti Chahar stated, "We knew each other before coming on the show and had met several times, but Amaal repeatedly denied these past meetings and our prior acquaintance inside the house. Malti feels insulted and humiliated by Amaal's actions. I had no idea Amaal was doing this because he behaved well with me to my face, so how would I know he was doing this behind my back? When Shehbaz told me that Amaal had said we only met for a few minutes, I was genuinely very angry. I couldn't believe Amaal was saying all this in the Bigg Boss house."

Twisted the Narrative in the Bigg Boss House

Furthermore, Malti revealed that before entering the show, she and Amaal had agreed to downplay their acquaintance to avoid being "linked." However, Amaal twisted this narrative in the Bigg Boss house, attempting to portray Malti as his "fangirl." When I asked Amaal, he claimed we met for just 2 minutes at a party, which is untrue. We had decided before entering that we would say we met only once because we didn't want people to gossip about us. So, we didn't want to reveal to everyone how many times we had met and all that."

Malti was quite angered by Amaal's behaviour and said, "Shehbaz made it seem like I was Amaal's fangirl, which is not true, and that's why I got angry. Then I told Amaal that it would only take me 2 minutes to prove you wrong, so don't lie. We talked, but he still looked me in the eye and lied." After this, she was called to the confession room and advised to resolve the matter. These statements by Malti have raised new questions about the events that transpired inside the 'Bigg Boss 19' house. It will be interesting to see what comments Amaal makes on this matter.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

Published on:

06 Dec 2025 04:04 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Malti Chahar Levels Accusations Against Amaal Mallik After Leaving ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

'Bigg Boss 19' Viewers Fed Up? Questions Raised Over Salman Khan's Hosting and Fake Relationships

'बिग बॉस 19' को झेल रहे हैं दर्शक? सलमान खान की होस्टिंग और नकली रिश्तों पर उठे सवाल
TV News

BB 19: Mid-week eviction shocks all, trophy battle now intensifies among remaining contestants

मिड-वीक एविक्शन ने चौंकाया सबको, अब इन कंटेस्टेंट्स के बीच जारी है ट्रॉफी की जंग
TV News

Shehnaaz Gill Pens Emotional Note, Says Shehbaz Is ‘Winner in Her Eyes’

'बिग बॉस में तुम मेरे लिए विजेता हो...' शहनाज गिल ने भाई शहबाज के लिए किया ऐसा पोस्ट
TV News

'Bigg Boss 19' Sees Double Eviction a Week Before Finale, Two Contestants Eliminated

'बिग बॉस 19' में फिनाले से एक हफ्ते पहले हुआ डबल एविक्शन, इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स का पत्ता हुआ गुल
TV News

Smriti Mandhana Pulls Out of KBC 17 Amidst Wedding Postponement and Father's Ill Health

शादी टलने और पिता की बिगड़ी सेहत के बीच, स्मृति मंधाना का KBC 17 में जाना हुआ कैंसिल
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.