Bigg Boss 19: Malti’s Brother Deepak Chahar Reacts Strongly to Kunickaa’s Controversial Comment

Moreover, Deepak further clarified his point, stating, 'Kunickaa's comment could seriously affect Malti's personal life and her image in the outside world. And she isn't even married yet. If this statement gets stuck in someone's mind... her image will be wrongly perceived by people.' It is worth noting that after Deepak's direct reprimand, Kunickaa Sadanand accepted her mistake and apologised to Malti. This moment was an interesting turn in the Bigg Boss 19 house, where an outsider took a stand against an inappropriate comment made inside the house.