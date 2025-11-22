Bigg Boss 19: Malti’s Brother Deepak Chahar Reacts Strongly to Kunickaa’s Controversial Comment

(Source: X @shnkkx)
Deepak Chahar: A new controversy has emerged in a recent episode of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 19'. The past week in the Bigg Boss house was dedicated to family members, witnessing emotional moments alongside some heated arguments. Amidst this, contestant Malti's cricketer brother, Deepak Chahar, not only supported his sister but also made Kunickaa Sadanand realise her mistake.
During an episode last week, Kunickaa used a controversial word for Malti, which led to a major controversy. Kunickaa's son, Ayan, also found the comment inappropriate and personally apologised to Malti after entering the house. Now, Deepak Chahar has openly expressed his views on this issue.
When the conversation with the housemates began, Kunickaa asked Deepak Chahar if he had seen the heated argument or fight between her and Malti. To this, Deepak directly referred to the incident and said, 'Yes, when you called Malti with a objectionable word.' Deepak further reprimanded Kunickaa in front of all the housemates, stating, "If you call someone with this kind of objectionable word that too on national television, it's a very big deal".
Moreover, Deepak further clarified his point, stating, 'Kunickaa's comment could seriously affect Malti's personal life and her image in the outside world. And she isn't even married yet. If this statement gets stuck in someone's mind... her image will be wrongly perceived by people.' It is worth noting that after Deepak's direct reprimand, Kunickaa Sadanand accepted her mistake and apologised to Malti. This moment was an interesting turn in the Bigg Boss 19 house, where an outsider took a stand against an inappropriate comment made inside the house.
