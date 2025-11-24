Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Famous TV Couple Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana Tie the Knot After 23 Years in Live-in Relationship

The famous TV couple decided to get married suddenly after live-in for 23 years. The reason behind their sudden decision has now been revealed.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana got married in Vrindavan after being in live-in relationship for 23 years

Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana (Image: Patrika)

Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana marry after 23 years: The famous couple from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana, have tied the knot after living together for 23 years. The couple themselves shared pictures of their wedding on social media. As soon as the news reached fans, everyone was delighted and started congratulating the couple.

Married at Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan

Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana got married in a very simple and private ceremony at the Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan. Only family members were present at the ceremony. Sandeep Baswana spoke to ETimes, where the actor said about the sudden marriage, "Ashlesha and I went to Vrindavan in April and felt a deep connection with the Radha-Krishna temples there."

Sandeep Explains the Reason for the Sudden Marriage Decision

Sandeep Baswana further said, "That trip inspired us to get married after being together for 23 years. Our parents are the happiest. They had been waiting for a long time. We wanted to do it simply, and what could be better than getting married in a temple of Lord Krishna."

Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana shared beautiful pictures of their wedding on social media. In these pictures, both look lovely in pink attire. They announced the beginning of their new journey in the caption, writing, "And just like that, as Mr. and Mrs., we embarked on a new chapter... Tradition has found a place in our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings."

Only Family Members Attended the Wedding

Ashlesha also expressed her happiness, saying, "I feel immense joy and gratitude that I have finally married the love of my life. Vrindavan was the perfect place for it. It was a natural, spontaneous decision, and we decided to keep it limited to our families."

'We Were Tired of Answering Questions'

Sandeep Baswana jokingly said that he was tired of answering the question of why they were not getting married despite being together for 23 years. He said, "In my mind, Ashlesha and I were always married. I don't feel anything different. It was something we were going to do someday, and it finally happened." Sandeep added that they are both very happy and feel blessed for the immense love and blessings they are receiving from their friends.

