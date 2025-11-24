Famous TV Couple Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana Tie the Knot After 23 Years in Live-in Relationship

Sandeep Baswana jokingly said that he was tired of answering the question of why they were not getting married despite being together for 23 years. He said, "In my mind, Ashlesha and I were always married. I don't feel anything different. It was something we were going to do someday, and it finally happened." Sandeep added that they are both very happy and feel blessed for the immense love and blessings they are receiving from their friends.