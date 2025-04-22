7 Amazing Health Benefits of Daily Curd Consumption, Recommended by WHO

Curd Benefits:-
Taking Care of the Digestive SystemThe probiotics, or good bacteria, found in curd strengthen our digestive system. It provides relief from problems like gas, indigestion, and constipation. Tip: Include a bowl of curd with your lunch every day.
Strengthening Bones and TeethCurd is rich in calcium and phosphorus, which strengthen bones and teeth. It also reduces the risk of diseases like arthritis. If you want to keep your bones and teeth strong, be sure to include curd in your daily routine. Curd is rich in important minerals like calcium and phosphorus, which are essential for maintaining bone density and dental health.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these two minerals not only protect against problems like osteoporosis but also strengthen the entire skeletal system.
Boosting ImmunityThe beneficial bacteria present in curd strengthen the immune system, enabling the body to fight off minor illnesses.
Keeping the Heart HealthyThe healthy fats and nutrients in curd help keep the heart healthy. It controls blood pressure and helps maintain cholesterol balance.
According to a study published in the journal ‘Nutrients‘, fermented dairy products like curd can help improve heart health.
Helpful in Weight LossCurd is very beneficial for those who want to lose weight. It keeps the stomach full for a long time, which reduces the desire to eat more. It also speeds up metabolism.
Also, curd speeds up the body’s metabolism, which improves the process of burning calories. Including curd regularly in the diet helps in controlling weight.