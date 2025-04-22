script7 Amazing Health Benefits of Daily Curd Consumption, Recommended by WHO | Latest News | Patrika News
Diet Fitness

7 Amazing Health Benefits of Daily Curd Consumption, Recommended by WHO

As the heat intensifies, our bodies crave coolness, and curd emerges as the perfect solution. Not only is it incredibly delicious, but it also offers significant health and skin benefits. The WHO also acknowledges that the beneficial bacteria present in curd contribute to boosting our immunity.

Apr 22, 2025 / 03:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Curd in Summer

Curd

Curd Benefits for Weight Loss, Heart Health, Skin, and Digestive System: As the summer temperature rises, the body feels the need for cooling things. In this case, curd is not only delicious but also a boon for both health and beauty. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the probiotics, or good bacteria, present in curd play a vital role in strengthening the body’s immune system. Let’s know some of the best benefits of curd:

Curd Benefits:-

Taking Care of the Digestive System

The probiotics, or good bacteria, found in curd strengthen our digestive system. It provides relief from problems like gas, indigestion, and constipation.

Tip: Include a bowl of curd with your lunch every day.

Strengthening Bones and Teeth

Curd is rich in calcium and phosphorus, which strengthen bones and teeth. It also reduces the risk of diseases like arthritis.

If you want to keep your bones and teeth strong, be sure to include curd in your daily routine. Curd is rich in important minerals like calcium and phosphorus, which are essential for maintaining bone density and dental health.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these two minerals not only protect against problems like osteoporosis but also strengthen the entire skeletal system.

Boosting Immunity

The beneficial bacteria present in curd strengthen the immune system, enabling the body to fight off minor illnesses.

Keeping the Heart Healthy

The healthy fats and nutrients in curd help keep the heart healthy. It controls blood pressure and helps maintain cholesterol balance.
Curd is not only tasty but is also considered very beneficial for heart health. Research shows that regular consumption of curd helps in controlling cholesterol and blood pressure, thereby reducing the risk of heart diseases.
According to a study published in the journal ‘Nutrients‘, fermented dairy products like curd can help improve heart health.

Helpful in Weight Loss

Curd is very beneficial for those who want to lose weight. It keeps the stomach full for a long time, which reduces the desire to eat more. It also speeds up metabolism.
According to research published in reputed research papers like ‘Journal of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome‘, the high amount of protein in curd keeps the stomach feeling full for a longer time. This reduces unnecessary hunger and prevents overeating.
Also, curd speeds up the body’s metabolism, which improves the process of burning calories. Including curd regularly in the diet helps in controlling weight.

Makes Skin Radiant

Curd is useful not only in food but also in facial care. Applying it mixed with gram flour or turmeric removes tanning and brings a natural glow to the face.

Relief from Mouth Ulcers and Heat Rash

Mouth ulcers often occur in summer. Curd is cool in nature, so it soothes internal heat and provides relief from ulcers.

Make Curd a Part of Your Daily Diet

Curd is a superfood that takes care of taste, health and beauty. By including it in your routine during this summer season, you can feel refreshed and fit.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medicine or treatment.

News / Health / Diet Fitness / 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Daily Curd Consumption, Recommended by WHO

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Parliament: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald Loot’ Bag Turns Heads

National News

Parliament: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald Loot’ Bag Turns Heads

in 4 hours

Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

Business

Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

6 minutes ago

Shakti Dubey Tops UPSC 2024

National News

Shakti Dubey Tops UPSC 2024

in 4 hours

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

26 minutes ago

Latest Diet Fitness

Beetroot Juice: A Potential Remedy for 5 Heart Conditions

Health

Beetroot Juice: A Potential Remedy for 5 Heart Conditions

21 hours ago

Daily Banana May Help Control Blood Pressure: Doctors' Advice

Health

Daily Banana May Help Control Blood Pressure: Doctors' Advice

6 days ago

Cricketers' Egg-cellent Diets: From Rohit Sharma to 24-Egg-a-Day Bowler

Diet Fitness

Cricketers' Egg-cellent Diets: From Rohit Sharma to 24-Egg-a-Day Bowler

4 weeks ago

Worried About Cholesterol? This Superfood May Help

Diet Fitness

Worried About Cholesterol? This Superfood May Help

1 month ago

Trending Health News

7 Amazing Health Benefits of Daily Curd Consumption, Recommended by WHO

डाइट फिटनेस

7 Amazing Health Benefits of Daily Curd Consumption, Recommended by WHO

in 4 hours

Alwar: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection of General Hospital

स्वास्थ्य

Alwar: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection of General Hospital

18 hours ago

Beetroot Juice: A Potential Remedy for 5 Heart Conditions

स्वास्थ्य

Beetroot Juice: A Potential Remedy for 5 Heart Conditions

21 hours ago

Fatty Liver Relief: 5 Diet Essentials for a Healthier Liver

स्वास्थ्य

Fatty Liver Relief: 5 Diet Essentials for a Healthier Liver

2 days ago

Watermelon's Health Risks: 5 Groups Who Should Avoid It in Summer

स्वास्थ्य

Watermelon's Health Risks: 5 Groups Who Should Avoid It in Summer

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.