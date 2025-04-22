7 Amazing Health Benefits of Daily Curd Consumption, Recommended by WHO

Curd Benefits:- Taking Care of the Digestive System The probiotics, or good bacteria, found in curd strengthen our digestive system. It provides relief from problems like gas, indigestion, and constipation. Tip: Include a bowl of curd with your lunch every day.

Strengthening Bones and Teeth Curd is rich in calcium and phosphorus, which strengthen bones and teeth. It also reduces the risk of diseases like arthritis. If you want to keep your bones and teeth strong, be sure to include curd in your daily routine. Curd is rich in important minerals like calcium and phosphorus, which are essential for maintaining bone density and dental health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these two minerals not only protect against problems like osteoporosis but also strengthen the entire skeletal system.

Boosting Immunity The beneficial bacteria present in curd strengthen the immune system, enabling the body to fight off minor illnesses. Keeping the Heart Healthy The healthy fats and nutrients in curd help keep the heart healthy. It controls blood pressure and helps maintain cholesterol balance.

Curd is not only tasty but is also considered very beneficial for heart health. Research shows that regular consumption of curd helps in controlling cholesterol and blood pressure, thereby reducing the risk of heart diseases.

According to a study published in the journal ‘Nutrients‘, fermented dairy products like curd can help improve heart health.

Helpful in Weight Loss Curd is very beneficial for those who want to lose weight. It keeps the stomach full for a long time, which reduces the desire to eat more. It also speeds up metabolism.

According to research published in reputed research papers like ‘Journal of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome‘, the high amount of protein in curd keeps the stomach feeling full for a longer time. This reduces unnecessary hunger and prevents overeating.

Also, curd speeds up the body’s metabolism, which improves the process of burning calories. Including curd regularly in the diet helps in controlling weight.

Makes Skin Radiant Curd is useful not only in food but also in facial care. Applying it mixed with gram flour or turmeric removes tanning and brings a natural glow to the face. Relief from Mouth Ulcers and Heat Rash Mouth ulcers often occur in summer. Curd is cool in nature, so it soothes internal heat and provides relief from ulcers.

Make Curd a Part of Your Daily Diet Curd is a superfood that takes care of taste, health and beauty. By including it in your routine during this summer season, you can feel refreshed and fit.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medicine or treatment.