Mangoes and Gut Health

Mangoes are rich in vitamins C, A, and E, and antioxidants, making them beneficial for health. However, some people may experience gas, bloating, or acidity after consuming mangoes.

Jun 24, 2025 / 08:07 am

Mango for Gut Health: Eating mangoes during the summer season is almost a tradition in our country. Mangoes are rich in vitamins C, E, A, numerous minerals, and antioxidants. Mangoes are considered good for health. People enjoy eating them in shakes, juices, and ice cream.
Now, the question is, can mangoes be bad for the stomach? The simple answer is that most people eat them and remain healthy. However, some people have sensitive stomachs and may experience bloating, loose motions, gas, or acidity after eating mangoes. Especially if you eat unripe or raw mangoes, it can be bad for your stomach. There is a risk of both constipation and diarrhoea. Ripe mangoes are good for health.
A study by the National Library of Medicine indicates that fresh, ripe mangoes are good for gut health. They reduce inflammation and are also beneficial in conditions like heart problems. Mango consumption is also recommended for Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

Unripe Mangoes Contain Acidic Substances

If you are eating raw or unripe mangoes, be prepared to experience stomach cramps, gas, spasms, diarrhoea, and many other problems. Unripe mangoes contain acidic substances that can worsen stomach problems. Do not eat too many mangoes, otherwise, you may experience bloating, acidity, and weakness.
Some people are also allergic to mangoes. In such people, rashes, itching in the throat, or stomach problems start as soon as they eat mangoes.

Alphonso Mango Benefits: Beneficial for your skin as well as your health

Disadvantages of Eating Too Many Mangoes (Side effects of Mango)

Stomach problems –

Mangoes are full of fibre, which is good for the stomach in the right quantity. But if you eat too many mangoes, you may experience diarrhoea, stomach cramps, gas, indigestion, etc. If you have a habit of eating mangoes on an empty stomach or at night, understand that your digestive system will not take long to get upset.

Blood sugar can increase dramatically

Mangoes are full of sweetness, but eat them carefully. If you eat too many mangoes, your blood sugar can increase dramatically. Especially if you have diabetes, understand that the alarm bells are ringing. Even if you don’t have diabetes, feeling tired or dizzy after eating a lot of mangoes is not normal. Indulging in sweetness is fun, but only in moderation; otherwise, the fun can turn sour.
Eat ripe mangoes, and that too in moderation. Avoid raw, unripe, or overripe mangoes. If you experience any problems or allergy-like symptoms after eating mangoes, consult a doctor.

