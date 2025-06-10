Scientists Reveal the World's Most Nutritious Fruit: The Lemon

A recent study at William Paterson University in the USA examined 41 different foods, concluding that lemons are the healthiest fruit. Why are Lemons so Special? You might be wondering what makes lemons so special. They are rich in Vitamin C, fibre, and flavonoids. These elements protect our bodies from various serious illnesses.

Low Calories, Complete Nutrition Lemons contain negligible calories. A 100-calorie lemon can fulfil 100% of your body’s nutritional needs! So, next time you crave something healthy, include lemons in your diet. The biggest advantage of lemons is their ability to strengthen the immune system. Their high Vitamin C content protects against colds and flu. They also aid iron absorption, preventing diseases like anaemia.

Lemons possess anti-inflammatory properties, helping prevent heart disease. Regular lemon consumption strengthens the digestive system and accelerates detoxification. Interestingly, despite their sour (acidic) taste, lemons have an alkaline effect on the body, which is beneficial for health.

Lemons Balance pH Levels Consuming lemons balances the body’s pH levels. This improves metabolism and maintains gut health. Lemons act as a natural pH balancer, flushing out toxins and maintaining energy levels. Scientists say there’s no need to worry about the sourness (acidity) of lemons; this acidity is actually beneficial! The nutrients and antioxidants in lemons…

How to Include Lemons in Your Diet You can incorporate lemons into your daily diet in various ways. Squeeze lemon juice into warm water in the morning, add it to salads or vegetables, or make lemon tea.

Consume Lemons Wisely However, like anything, lemons should be consumed in moderation. Experts warn that excessive lemon juice consumption on an empty stomach can damage tooth enamel. The acidity of lemons can also cause acidity or stomach pain in some individuals.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.