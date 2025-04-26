Cancer Doctor on Adulterated Paneer: Does it Cause Cancer?

Adulterated Paneer: What is added to fake paneer? Dr. says, “Fake or adulterated paneer is made from substandard products. For example, refined flour (maida), palm oil or dalda (vegetable ghee), synthetic milk, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), etc. These things are hazardous to our health. They are also prepared in unhygienic conditions. This makes them even more dangerous. If we consume such things under the guise of protein, our health will deteriorate instead of improving. The question arises: can these cause cancer?”

Can adulterated paneer cause cancer? Dr. explained, “Eating fake or adulterated paneer is undoubtedly harmful to health. The ingredients added are dangerous. Take refined flour (maida), for instance. High and prolonged consumption of refined flour can lead to cancer. Since we know that it is present in this adulterated paneer, however, to directly say that it will cause cancer… that’s not true. No such medical report has yet emerged stating this.”