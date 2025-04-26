scriptCancer Doctor on Adulterated Paneer: Does it Cause Cancer? | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Cancer Doctor on Adulterated Paneer: Does it Cause Cancer?

Fake paneer (Indian cheese) seizures have been reported in markets recently, raising concerns about a potential link to cancer. Let’s hear what this cancer doctor has to say about it.

Apr 26, 2025 / 07:28 pm

Patrika Desk

Cancer Doctor Tips: Recent days have seen much discussion regarding adulterated paneer. Counterfeit paneer is being openly sold in major cities across the country. It has become difficult to identify whether paneer consumed in restaurants, hotels, and at weddings is genuine or not. Meanwhile, several media reports have claimed that such adulterated paneer could cause cancer. To understand this, we spoke to cancer surgeon Dr. Jayesh Sharma. We sought to understand whether eating fake paneer poses a cancer risk.

Adulterated Paneer: What is added to fake paneer?

Dr. says, “Fake or adulterated paneer is made from substandard products. For example, refined flour (maida), palm oil or dalda (vegetable ghee), synthetic milk, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), etc. These things are hazardous to our health. They are also prepared in unhygienic conditions. This makes them even more dangerous. If we consume such things under the guise of protein, our health will deteriorate instead of improving. The question arises: can these cause cancer?”

Can adulterated paneer cause cancer?

Dr. explained, “Eating fake or adulterated paneer is undoubtedly harmful to health. The ingredients added are dangerous. Take refined flour (maida), for instance. High and prolonged consumption of refined flour can lead to cancer. Since we know that it is present in this adulterated paneer, however, to directly say that it will cause cancer… that’s not true. No such medical report has yet emerged stating this.”

Risk of stomach problems

He further states that consuming adulterated products leads to stomach problems. If you consume such substandard things for a long time, it is obvious that your stomach can get upset. This could lead to stomach cancer. Therefore, you should avoid eating such things.

News / Health / Cancer Doctor on Adulterated Paneer: Does it Cause Cancer?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

National News

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

3 hours ago

Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

National News

Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

in 1 hour

Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

Education News

Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

6 hours ago

‘Kesari 2’ gains pace, leaves ‘Jaat’ behind — how did ‘Ground Zero’ fare on Day 1?

Bollywood

‘Kesari 2’ gains pace, leaves ‘Jaat’ behind — how did ‘Ground Zero’ fare on Day 1?

5 hours ago

Latest Health

Amit Shah Conquers Diabetes Through Lifestyle Change

Health

Amit Shah Conquers Diabetes Through Lifestyle Change

3 days ago

7 Amazing Health Benefits of Daily Curd Consumption, Recommended by WHO

Diet Fitness

7 Amazing Health Benefits of Daily Curd Consumption, Recommended by WHO

4 days ago

Alwar: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection of General Hospital

Health

Alwar: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection of General Hospital

5 days ago

Beetroot Juice: A Potential Remedy for 5 Heart Conditions

Health

Beetroot Juice: A Potential Remedy for 5 Heart Conditions

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.