Benefits of Eating 5 Mushrooms Daily

Benefits of eating mushroomsMushrooms contain two main antioxidants – ergothioneine and glutathione – which help neutralise free radicals in the body. These free radicals can cause harm to the body and lead to various diseases.
Mushrooms found in IndiaIndia is home to eight major types of mushrooms, including: Button mushrooms: These mushrooms are white or light brown and are the most popular variety. They are rich in vitamins B and D, selenium, copper, and potassium.
Benefits of mushrooms: A boon for diabetes and heart patientsMushrooms have the perfect balance of protein, fibre, and potassium-sodium, making them an ideal food for diabetes and heart patients.
– The protein in mushrooms remains intact even after cooking, making them a great protein option for vegetarians.
Be cautious of poisonous mushroomsWhile mushrooms are beneficial for health, not all mushrooms are edible.
– Some psychedelic mushrooms are illegal and can have serious health effects.
Benefits of eating 5 mushrooms every dayAccording to health experts, eating five small mushrooms daily can:
– Prevent cancer and dementia.
– Boost immunity. So, now include mushrooms in your diet and enjoy good health.