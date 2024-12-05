scriptBenefits of Eating 5 Mushrooms Daily | Latest News | Patrika News
Diet Fitness

Benefits of Eating 5 Mushrooms Daily

Benefits of mushrooms: According to new research, eating just five small mushrooms daily can help prevent heart diseases, cancer, and dementia.

JaipurDec 05, 2024 / 12:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Benefits of eating 5 mushrooms every day mushroom khane ke fayde

Benefits of eating 5 mushrooms every day mushroom khane ke fayde

Benefits of mushrooms: Mushrooms, which are low in calories and rich in nutrients, are now being considered by health experts as a means to prevent serious diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and dementia. Let’s know the benefits of including mushrooms in your diet and their nutritional values.

Benefits of eating mushrooms

Mushrooms contain two main antioxidants – ergothioneine and glutathione – which help neutralise free radicals in the body. These free radicals can cause harm to the body and lead to various diseases.

Mushrooms found in India

India is home to eight major types of mushrooms, including:

Button mushrooms: These mushrooms are white or light brown and are the most popular variety. They are rich in vitamins B and D, selenium, copper, and potassium.
Oyster mushrooms: These mushrooms have a soft texture and a velvety taste, and are rich in vitamins C, B12, and folic acid.

Shiitake mushrooms: These mushrooms are specifically used to boost immunity and heart health.
Reishi and Turkey Tail mushrooms: These mushrooms are used for their Ayurvedic and medicinal properties.

Benefits of mushrooms: A boon for diabetes and heart patients

Mushrooms have the perfect balance of protein, fibre, and potassium-sodium, making them an ideal food for diabetes and heart patients.
They are low in calories, making them helpful in weight loss.
The protein in mushrooms remains intact even after cooking, making them a great protein option for vegetarians.

Be cautious of poisonous mushrooms

While mushrooms are beneficial for health, not all mushrooms are edible.
Some species like Death Cap and Destroying Angels are poisonous.
Some psychedelic mushrooms are illegal and can have serious health effects.

Benefits of eating 5 mushrooms every day

According to health experts, eating five small mushrooms daily can:
Reduce the risk of heart disease.
Prevent cancer and dementia.
Boost immunity.

So, now include mushrooms in your diet and enjoy good health.

News / Health / Diet Fitness / Benefits of Eating 5 Mushrooms Daily

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede: Woman killed, two hospitalised

National News

‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede: Woman killed, two hospitalised

in 4 hours

Rising Rajasthan: Jaipur International Airport to witness VVIP movement for 5 days, guests to be welcomed with Rajasthani traditions

National News

Rising Rajasthan: Jaipur International Airport to witness VVIP movement for 5 days, guests to be welcomed with Rajasthani traditions

in 2 hours

Protest condemns atrocities on Hindu, Buddhist, Christian minorities in Bangladesh

National News

Protest condemns atrocities on Hindu, Buddhist, Christian minorities in Bangladesh

in 4 hours

West Bengal: Ban on Bangladeshi nationals in Malda hotels, owners association takes action

National News

West Bengal: Ban on Bangladeshi nationals in Malda hotels, owners association takes action

in 5 hours

Latest Diet Fitness

Fight Pollution: Boost Immunity with Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic

Diet Fitness

Fight Pollution: Boost Immunity with Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic

2 weeks ago

Winter Foods for Immunity: 7 Superfoods to Boost Your Immunity in Winter

Diet Fitness

Winter Foods for Immunity: 7 Superfoods to Boost Your Immunity in Winter

3 weeks ago

Joint pain is not the only benefit, this spice in the kitchen is also beneficial in 4 other ways

Diet Fitness

Joint pain is not the only benefit, this spice in the kitchen is also beneficial in 4 other ways

3 weeks ago

Weak Eyesight in Old Age? Consume This Dry Fruit

Diet Fitness

Weak Eyesight in Old Age? Consume This Dry Fruit

4 weeks ago

Trending Health News

Benefits of Eating 5 Mushrooms Daily

डाइट फिटनेस

Benefits of Eating 5 Mushrooms Daily

in 5 hours

Cancer-causing chemicals found in children’s cotton candy, banned in 3 states but still sold openly in Rajasthan

स्वास्थ्य

Cancer-causing chemicals found in children’s cotton candy, banned in 3 states but still sold openly in Rajasthan

17 hours ago

Balloon gets stuck in class 7 student’s throat, resulting in death

स्वास्थ्य

Balloon gets stuck in class 7 student’s throat, resulting in death

18 hours ago

Fatty Liver: Foods you must include in your diet for amazing benefits

स्वास्थ्य

Fatty Liver: Foods you must include in your diet for amazing benefits

3 days ago

Want to Improve Your Eyesight This Winter? Add This Desi Superfood to Your Diet

स्वास्थ्य

Want to Improve Your Eyesight This Winter? Add This Desi Superfood to Your Diet

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.