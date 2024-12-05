Benefits of Eating 5 Mushrooms Daily

Benefits of eating mushrooms Mushrooms contain two main antioxidants – ergothioneine and glutathione – which help neutralise free radicals in the body. These free radicals can cause harm to the body and lead to various diseases.

Mushrooms found in India India is home to eight major types of mushrooms, including: Button mushrooms: These mushrooms are white or light brown and are the most popular variety. They are rich in vitamins B and D, selenium, copper, and potassium.

Oyster mushrooms: These mushrooms have a soft texture and a velvety taste, and are rich in vitamins C, B12, and folic acid. Shiitake mushrooms: These mushrooms are specifically used to boost immunity and heart health.

Reishi and Turkey Tail mushrooms: These mushrooms are used for their Ayurvedic and medicinal properties. Benefits of mushrooms: A boon for diabetes and heart patients Mushrooms have the perfect balance of protein, fibre, and potassium-sodium, making them an ideal food for diabetes and heart patients.

– They are low in calories, making them helpful in weight loss.

– The protein in mushrooms remains intact even after cooking, making them a great protein option for vegetarians. Be cautious of poisonous mushrooms While mushrooms are beneficial for health, not all mushrooms are edible.

– Some species like Death Cap and Destroying Angels are poisonous.

– Some psychedelic mushrooms are illegal and can have serious health effects. Benefits of eating 5 mushrooms every day According to health experts, eating five small mushrooms daily can:

– Reduce the risk of heart disease.

– Prevent cancer and dementia.

– Boost immunity. So, now include mushrooms in your diet and enjoy good health.