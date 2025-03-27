scriptCricketers' Egg-cellent Diets: From Rohit Sharma to 24-Egg-a-Day Bowler | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricketers' Egg-cellent Diets: From Rohit Sharma to 24-Egg-a-Day Bowler

Many cricketers enjoy eggs for breakfast, including Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Let’s learn about some cricketers who eat eggs.

Mar 27, 2025

Patrika Desk

Cricketers eating eggs: Good nutrition is crucial for cricketers as they require significant power to perform on the field. Therefore, their diet is specially designed. Eggs are a favourite among players because they are rich in protein and other essential nutrients. This is why many players, even vegetarians, enjoy eating eggs. Some players are so fond of them that they consume up to 24 eggs a day! Let’s explore some cricketers who include eggs in their diet and how they incorporate them.

Rohit Sharma enjoys eating eggs

Rohit Sharma is reportedly a vegetarian and prefers a plant-based diet. Despite this, he includes eggs in his breakfast. He incorporates eggs into his diet for their healthy protein content. He enjoys oats, fruits, and eggs for breakfast.

Rishabh Pant is also an egg lover

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant also enjoys eating eggs. Rishabh Pant is also vegetarian, but he likes to eat eggs for their protein content. He also consumes eggs for breakfast. Additionally, he loves besan chilla (gram flour pancake) in the morning.

Ajinkya Rahane also eats eggs

Besides Rohit and Rishabh, Ajinkya Rahane also enjoys eating eggs. He eats them for breakfast. He reportedly enjoys eating oats with eggs.

 

Haris Rauf eats 24 eggs a day

Regarding Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf, he has a particular fondness for eggs. He reportedly told Pakistani media that he used to eat 24 eggs a day to gain weight. This statement sparked considerable discussion and surprised many.

Why are eggs essential for players?

It’s important to understand why eggs are essential for players. They contain high-quality protein, crucial for combating fatigue and building and repairing muscles. Therefore, those who work hard should consume eggs.

What are the benefits of eating eggs?

Egg Benefits: The primary protein in egg white is ovalbumin, comprising approximately 54% of the total egg white protein. Egg white contains 3.6 grams of protein. Egg yolk contains 2.7 grams of protein.
Besides protein, eggs contain vitamins (A, B12, D, E, B5), minerals (iron, phosphorus, selenium, zinc), and other essential nutrients beneficial for the body. Therefore, eating eggs is considered important for health.

