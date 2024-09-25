Is Red Meat Harmful for Diabetics?

Jaipur•Sep 25, 2024 / 10:42 pm• Patrika Desk

A recent study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology has found that consuming unprocessed meat can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. Gym-goers often consume protein-rich red meat, but it can harm our bodies by increasing cholesterol levels and heart-related diseases. Do you know that consuming red meat can also harm us? Some people consume red meat, but it can increase their cholesterol levels and heart-related diseases.