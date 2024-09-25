Is Red Meat Harmful for Diabetics?

Can Red Meat Increase the Risk of Diabetes? A study by Cambridge University in England has found that people who consume 50 grams of processed food daily are 15% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. The study also found that people who consume 100 grams of processed red meat daily are 10% more likely to develop diabetes, and those who consume 100 grams of poultry daily are 8% more likely to develop diabetes.
Damage of Red Meat
Disclaimer:
- Red meat contains high amounts of saturated fat, which can increase the risk of heart disease.
- Studies have found that consuming red meat can increase the risk of cancer.
- Red meat consumption can lead to obesity and other health problems, so it’s best to avoid it.
- A recent study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology found that consuming unprocessed meat can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.
The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised to consult a doctor or an expert before trying any medication, treatment, or remedy.