scriptIs Red Meat Harmful for Diabetics? | Latest News | Patrika News
Diet Fitness

Is Red Meat Harmful for Diabetics?

JaipurSep 25, 2024 / 10:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Diabetes_62750b

A recent study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology has found that consuming unprocessed meat can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. Gym-goers often consume protein-rich red meat, but it can harm our bodies by increasing cholesterol levels and heart-related diseases. Do you know that consuming red meat can also harm us? Some people consume red meat, but it can increase their cholesterol levels and heart-related diseases.

Can Red Meat Increase the Risk of Diabetes?

A study by Cambridge University in England has found that people who consume 50 grams of processed food daily are 15% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. The study also found that people who consume 100 grams of processed red meat daily are 10% more likely to develop diabetes, and those who consume 100 grams of poultry daily are 8% more likely to develop diabetes.

Damage of Red Meat

  • Red meat contains high amounts of saturated fat, which can increase the risk of heart disease.
  • Studies have found that consuming red meat can increase the risk of cancer.
  • Red meat consumption can lead to obesity and other health problems, so it’s best to avoid it.
  • A recent study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology found that consuming unprocessed meat can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised to consult a doctor or an expert before trying any medication, treatment, or remedy.

