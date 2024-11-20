Fight Pollution: Boost Immunity with Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic

Balanced Diet Dr. Anand stated that a balanced diet plays a crucial role in reducing the impact of pollution (Pollution). He emphasised that our diet should include all essential nutrients like proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

He recommended consuming foods rich in antioxidants to keep the lungs healthy. Specifically, citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and amla can be beneficial. Fruits and Vitamin C Dr. Anand advised consuming fruits in the morning, stating that citrus fruits provide vitamins C and E, which help fight free radicals and keep the body healthy. This reduces the risk of cold and cough.

However, he cautioned against consuming cold foods and fruits at night, as it can weaken the body’s immunity at that time. Increase Immunity with Turmeric, Ginger, and Garlic Dr. Anand stressed the importance of including turmeric, ginger, and garlic in the diet to boost immunity. These foods contain immunity-boosting elements that help protect the body from pollution-related damage.

Please note: If you have high blood pressure or any other serious health issues, consult a doctor before adding these foods to your diet. Avoid Storing Fruits in the Fridge Dr. Anand emphasised the importance of proper fruit consumption. He said, “Fruits can absorb toxic gases from the environment, so wash them thoroughly before eating and avoid storing them in the fridge.”

Wearing Masks and Avoiding Polluted Areas is Essential To avoid direct contact with pollution, it is essential to wear masks. Dr. Anand advised avoiding crowded or dusty areas, as the pollution levels are higher in such places.

In the midst of rising pollution levels, it is crucial to adopt a balanced diet and a cautious daily routine to stay healthy. A diet rich in antioxidants, fresh fruits, and immunity-boosting foods, along with habits like wearing masks, can help reduce the impact of pollution.