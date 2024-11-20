scriptFight Pollution: Boost Immunity with Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic | Fight Pollution: Boost Immunity with Turmeric, Ginger, and Garlic | Latest News | Patrika News
Fight Pollution: Boost Immunity with Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic

Delhi and its surrounding areas are grappling with an escalating pollution problem, significantly impacting public health.

New DelhiNov 20, 2024 / 10:56 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi and its surrounding areas are grappling with an escalating pollution problem, significantly impacting public health. To maintain well-being, experts recommend certain dietary and lifestyle adjustments. Dr Vibhu Anand has shared his insights on the issue, offering practical tips to combat the harmful effects of pollution.

Balanced Diet

Dr. Anand stated that a balanced diet plays a crucial role in reducing the impact of pollution (Pollution). He emphasised that our diet should include all essential nutrients like proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
He recommended consuming foods rich in antioxidants to keep the lungs healthy. Specifically, citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and amla can be beneficial.

Fruits and Vitamin C

Dr. Anand advised consuming fruits in the morning, stating that citrus fruits provide vitamins C and E, which help fight free radicals and keep the body healthy. This reduces the risk of cold and cough.
However, he cautioned against consuming cold foods and fruits at night, as it can weaken the body’s immunity at that time.

Increase Immunity with Turmeric, Ginger, and Garlic

Dr. Anand stressed the importance of including turmeric, ginger, and garlic in the diet to boost immunity. These foods contain immunity-boosting elements that help protect the body from pollution-related damage.
Please note: If you have high blood pressure or any other serious health issues, consult a doctor before adding these foods to your diet.

Avoid Storing Fruits in the Fridge

Dr. Anand emphasised the importance of proper fruit consumption. He said, “Fruits can absorb toxic gases from the environment, so wash them thoroughly before eating and avoid storing them in the fridge.”

Wearing Masks and Avoiding Polluted Areas is Essential

To avoid direct contact with pollution, it is essential to wear masks. Dr. Anand advised avoiding crowded or dusty areas, as the pollution levels are higher in such places.
In the midst of rising pollution levels, it is crucial to adopt a balanced diet and a cautious daily routine to stay healthy. A diet rich in antioxidants, fresh fruits, and immunity-boosting foods, along with habits like wearing masks, can help reduce the impact of pollution.

