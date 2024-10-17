Healthy Foods for Eyes: These Foods Can Improve Vision and Reduce Eye Problems

According to a study by an international agency for the prevention of blindness, by 2015, nearly 253 million people worldwide were suffering from eye problems. Out of these, 38 million people were completely blind. The statistics also revealed that 20.5% and 21.9% of Indian citizens were suffering from eye problems.

Foods to Improve Eyesight: Healthy Foods for Eyes Nuts and Seeds: Nuts and seeds are an excellent snack option. Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 and vitamin E, which play a crucial role in protecting our eyes. They help reduce inflammation in the eyes and also lower the risk of dry eye syndrome. You can include them in your breakfast, salads, or smoothies.

Legumes and Lentils: If you are a vegetarian, legumes are an excellent source of protein. Haricot beans, kidney beans, and lentils are rich in zinc, which helps improve vision and reduces the risk of night blindness. They are also rich in fiber, which is beneficial for overall health and helps control blood sugar levels, which are linked to eye problems.

Oats: Oats are not only filling but also help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). They are rich in fibre, which is beneficial for overall health and reduces the risk of eye problems. You can add berries to your oatmeal, which are rich in antioxidants and beneficial for eye health.

Berries: Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. They help reduce the risk of AMD and improve blood flow to the eyes. They are commonly found in every household and are beneficial for eye health.

Leafy Greens: Leafy greens like kale, spinach, and broccoli are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for eye health. They help reduce the risk of AMD and cataracts. They are also rich in antioxidants, which protect the body from free radicals and provide protection from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

