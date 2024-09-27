Lack of Nutrients: Be cautious of these 5 symptoms that may indicate a deficiency

Symptoms of Lack of Nutrients in the Body Weakness in the Body If you are experiencing fatigue frequently and getting tired easily, it may be a sign that your body is lacking essential energy. A deficiency in Vitamin-B12, iron, and folic acid can often lead to fatigue.

Skin Problems Skin problems, such as dryness, itchiness, acne, and blemishes, can be a sign of nutrient deficiency. Specifically, a lack of vitamin C, vitamin E, and zinc can lead to various skin problems.

Excessive Hair Fall If you are experiencing excessive hair fall, it may be a sign that your body is not getting adequate protein, iron, zinc, or biotin. Weakened Digestive System Digestive problems, such as constipation, diarrhea, gas, or bloating, can be a sign of nutrient deficiency. A lack of fiber or essential nutrients in the diet can also cause these problems.