Lack of Nutrients: Be cautious of these 5 symptoms that may indicate a deficiency

Lack of Nutrients: It is extremely essential to obtain necessary nutrients to maintain physical health. A deficiency in nutrients can lead to various diseases in the body. However, our body gives us several signs before that, which indicate that we are not getting adequate nutrients. But we often ignore these signs and only realize our mistake when the problem becomes severe.

JaipurSep 27, 2024 / 11:45 am

Patrika Desk

Symptoms of Lack of Nutrients in the Body

Weakness in the Body

If you are experiencing fatigue frequently and getting tired easily, it may be a sign that your body is lacking essential energy. A deficiency in Vitamin-B12, iron, and folic acid can often lead to fatigue.

Skin Problems

Skin problems, such as dryness, itchiness, acne, and blemishes, can be a sign of nutrient deficiency. Specifically, a lack of vitamin C, vitamin E, and zinc can lead to various skin problems.

Excessive Hair Fall

If you are experiencing excessive hair fall, it may be a sign that your body is not getting adequate protein, iron, zinc, or biotin.

Weakened Digestive System

Digestive problems, such as constipation, diarrhea, gas, or bloating, can be a sign of nutrient deficiency. A lack of fiber or essential nutrients in the diet can also cause these problems.

Low Immunity

If you are falling ill frequently, it may be a sign that your immune system is weak. A deficiency in vitamin c, zinc, selenium, and protein can affect your immunity.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedies without consulting a qualified doctor or medical expert.

