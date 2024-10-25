Weak Immunity is Boosted by Jaggery, Know its Benefits

During seasonal infections and cough-cold, it is often advised to consume jaggery. This tradition has been around for a long time when jaggery was considered an immunity-boosting food. People consume it with ajwain, make jaggery sharbat, drink jaggery tea, and can take it in many ways with warm water.
Benefits of eating jaggery
- Jaggery has an abundance of antioxidants that help fight harmful free radicals in the body, which can reduce the risk of heart disease.
- Jaggery activates digestive enzymes, which improves digestion and prevents problems like indigestion, constipation, and bloating.
- Jaggery acts as a natural detoxifier, removing toxins from the body and helping to cleanse the liver.
- The presence of iron and folic acid in jaggery helps maintain proper blood flow and reduces menstrual cramps and pain.
- Jaggery is an excellent source of iron, making it beneficial for people with iron deficiency. Regular consumption of jaggery can help increase hemoglobin levels in the blood.
- Jaggery is known to purify the blood, which makes the skin healthy and glowing.
How jaggery boosts immunity
Jaggery has antibacterial properties. It boosts T-cell production and protects the body from seasonal infections. Consuming jaggery can help prevent many seasonal diseases, such as sudden flu. It is also beneficial for dry cough and phlegm-related problems. Therefore, do not forget to include jaggery in your diet during the winter season.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own without consulting an expert doctor or medical professional related to the field.