Weak Immunity is Boosted by Jaggery, Know its Benefits

During seasonal infections and cough-cold, it is often advised to consume jaggery. This tradition has been around for a long time when jaggery was considered an immunity-boosting food. People consume it with ajwain, make jaggery sharbat, drink jaggery tea, and can take it in many ways with warm water.

Benefits of eating jaggery Jaggery has an abundance of antioxidants that help fight harmful free radicals in the body, which can reduce the risk of heart disease.

Jaggery activates digestive enzymes, which improves digestion and prevents problems like indigestion, constipation, and bloating.

Jaggery acts as a natural detoxifier, removing toxins from the body and helping to cleanse the liver.

The presence of iron and folic acid in jaggery helps maintain proper blood flow and reduces menstrual cramps and pain.

Jaggery is an excellent source of iron, making it beneficial for people with iron deficiency. Regular consumption of jaggery can help increase hemoglobin levels in the blood.

Jaggery has antibacterial properties. It boosts T-cell production and protects the body from seasonal infections. Consuming jaggery can help prevent many seasonal diseases, such as sudden flu. It is also beneficial for dry cough and phlegm-related problems. Therefore, do not forget to include jaggery in your diet during the winter season.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own without consulting an expert doctor or medical professional related to the field.