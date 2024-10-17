scriptEating Cashews May Provides Many Health Benefits | Y | Latest News | Patrika News
Diet Fitness

Eating Cashews May Provides Many Health Benefits

Benefits of eating cashews: The consumption of dry fruits is considered very beneficial for our health, whether it is almonds or raisins or any other. Therefore, we should consume them in sufficient quantities.

JaipurOct 17, 2024 / 06:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Benefits of eating cashews

Benefits of eating cashews

Eating cashews on an empty stomach in the morning provides many health benefits. Cashews contain important nutrients like fiber, protein, manganese, zinc, and copper, which not only provide energy but also protect against various diseases. If you include it in your daily diet, you can avoid many health problems.
Dry fruits are not only delicious to eat, but they are also extremely beneficial for health. All types of dry fruits have their benefits, but cashews are considered particularly powerful.

Benefits of cashews

Cashews help control cholesterol levels. The abundance of protein in them makes them easy to digest. Cashews are rich in iron, which helps in blood formation.
They are also extremely beneficial for the heart, as they contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that take care of heart health. Eating cashews not only keeps the skin healthy but also gives it a glow. The high protein content provides vitality to the hair and skin.
Cashews contain vitamin B, which improves memory. Experts believe that eating cashews on an empty stomach increases memory power. They also play an important role in strengthening bones and can protect against cancer, as they can stop the growth of cancer cells.
Cashews are also extremely beneficial for the eyes. They contain carotenoids like zeaxanthin and lutein, which help improve eyesight. This is especially beneficial for older people whose eyesight decreases with time.

Cashews not only help control obesity but also provide energy.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. This is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own, but to consult an expert doctor or medical professional.

News / Health / Diet Fitness / Eating Cashews May Provides Many Health Benefits

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

National News

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

in 35 minutes

New Chief Justice: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI Chandrachud’s successor will become the country’s new Chief Justice

National News

New Chief Justice: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI Chandrachud’s successor will become the country’s new Chief Justice

in 18 minutes

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

in 2 minutes

Anti-national slogans accused gets conditional bail from High Court, to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 21 times in front of the tricolor

News Bulletin

Anti-national slogans accused gets conditional bail from High Court, to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 21 times in front of the tricolor

in 1 hour

Latest Diet Fitness

Healthy Foods for Eyes: These Foods Can Improve Vision and Reduce Eye Problems

Diet Fitness

Healthy Foods for Eyes: These Foods Can Improve Vision and Reduce Eye Problems

in 4 hours

Health Benefits: Milk and Jaggery

Health

Health Benefits: Milk and Jaggery

6 days ago

Calcium Deficiency: All you need to add in you diet

Health

Calcium Deficiency: All you need to add in you diet

6 days ago

Gut Health Benefits: Know More About Intestines As the Second Brain of Body

Health

Gut Health Benefits: Know More About Intestines As the Second Brain of Body

1 week ago

Trending Health News

दिल की सेहत के लिए जरूरी हैं ये 5 व्यायाम

स्वास्थ्य

दिल की सेहत के लिए जरूरी हैं ये 5 व्यायाम

in 5 hours

मौत का घर हैं ये बीमारियां, नजरअंदाज करना पड़ सकता है भारी

स्वास्थ्य

मौत का घर हैं ये बीमारियां, नजरअंदाज करना पड़ सकता है भारी

in 4 hours

Signs of Vision Problems : अगर दिखे ऐसे लक्षण जो समझ जाए बच्चों की आंखों में है प्रॉब्लम

स्वास्थ्य

Signs of Vision Problems : अगर दिखे ऐसे लक्षण जो समझ जाए बच्चों की आंखों में है प्रॉब्लम

in 2 hours

आप भी बढ़ती चर्बी से परेशान हैं तो इस हरे पत्ते का करें सेवन

स्वास्थ्य

आप भी बढ़ती चर्बी से परेशान हैं तो इस हरे पत्ते का करें सेवन

in 2 hours

CG News: टीबी मरीजों को हर माह मिलेगा 1000 रुपए, 1 नवंबर से दो किस्तों में लाभ

कोरबा

CG News: टीबी मरीजों को हर माह मिलेगा 1000 रुपए, 1 नवंबर से दो किस्तों में लाभ

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.