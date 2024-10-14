Cancer Crisis in India: Mouth and Breast Cancer Cases Reach Record Levels

Comparison with BRICS Countries The study analyzed cancer cases, deaths, and the impact on the quality of life in BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). While cancer cases are common in these countries, there is a diversity in the types of cancer and mortality rates. In Russia, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers are common among men, whereas in India, oral cancer is the most prevalent among men. Breast cancer is the most common among women in BRICS countries, while lung cancer is more prevalent among women in China.

Growing Challenge of Mouth and Breast Cancer There has been a consistent increase in oral cancer cases in India, especially among men. The main reason for this is the consumption of tobacco, especially smoking and chewing khaini. Additionally, there has been a consistent increase in breast cancer cases among women, which is attributed to urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and genetic factors.

Death Rate Due to Cancer While lung cancer is the leading cause of death in other BRICS countries, breast cancer is the leading cause of death in India. The study also found that India and South Africa are expected to see the highest increase in cancer cases and deaths in the coming years.

Need for Cancer Control Plans BRICS countries have formulated plans to control cancer, but a thorough study of the risk factors and healthcare systems is necessary. There are many reasons behind the increasing cases of cancer, including increased life expectancy and lifestyle changes.

Future Challenges It is estimated that India and South Africa will see a rapid increase in cancer cases and deaths between 2022 and 2045. Another study has predicted that there will be a 12.8% increase in cancer cases in India by 2025. This increase is linked to the improvement in life expectancy, which has been observed in BRICS countries between 2000 and 2022.

The increasing cases of mouth and breast cancer in India are a serious health crisis. Reducing tobacco consumption and lifestyle-related risks, along with strong plans for early detection and treatment, are necessary to combat cancer. The government and health organizations need to make coordinated efforts to prevent the spread of cancer in the coming years.