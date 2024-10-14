Cancer Crisis in India: Mouth and Breast Cancer Cases Reach Record Levels

scriptCancer Crisis in India: Mouth and Breast Cancer Cases Reach Record Levels | Latest News | Patrika News
Cancer Crisis in India: There has been a rapid increase in cancer cases in India, especially in mouth and breast cancer cases. According to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, oral cancer has been found to be the most common among men, while breast cancer is the most common among women.

There has been a rapid increase in cancer cases in India, especially in mouth and breast cancer cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research have found that oral cancer has reached alarming levels. According to the study, oral cancer is the most common among men, while breast cancer is the most common among women in India.

Comparison with BRICS Countries

The study analyzed cancer cases, deaths, and the impact on the quality of life in BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). While cancer cases are common in these countries, there is a diversity in the types of cancer and mortality rates. In Russia, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers are common among men, whereas in India, oral cancer is the most prevalent among men. Breast cancer is the most common among women in BRICS countries, while lung cancer is more prevalent among women in China.

Growing Challenge of Mouth and Breast Cancer

There has been a consistent increase in oral cancer cases in India, especially among men. The main reason for this is the consumption of tobacco, especially smoking and chewing khaini. Additionally, there has been a consistent increase in breast cancer cases among women, which is attributed to urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and genetic factors.

Death Rate Due to Cancer

While lung cancer is the leading cause of death in other BRICS countries, breast cancer is the leading cause of death in India. The study also found that India and South Africa are expected to see the highest increase in cancer cases and deaths in the coming years.

Need for Cancer Control Plans

BRICS countries have formulated plans to control cancer, but a thorough study of the risk factors and healthcare systems is necessary. There are many reasons behind the increasing cases of cancer, including increased life expectancy and lifestyle changes.

Future Challenges

It is estimated that India and South Africa will see a rapid increase in cancer cases and deaths between 2022 and 2045. Another study has predicted that there will be a 12.8% increase in cancer cases in India by 2025. This increase is linked to the improvement in life expectancy, which has been observed in BRICS countries between 2000 and 2022.
The increasing cases of mouth and breast cancer in India are a serious health crisis. Reducing tobacco consumption and lifestyle-related risks, along with strong plans for early detection and treatment, are necessary to combat cancer. The government and health organizations need to make coordinated efforts to prevent the spread of cancer in the coming years.

Covid-19 की पहली लहर ने दिल का दौरा और स्ट्रोक का जोखिम 3 साल तक बढ़ाया

स्वास्थ्य

Covid-19 की पहली लहर ने दिल का दौरा और स्ट्रोक का जोखिम 3 साल तक बढ़ाया

in 5 hours

Cancer Crisis in India : भारत में मुंह और स्तन कैंसर के केस रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर

रोग और उपचार

Cancer Crisis in India : भारत में मुंह और स्तन कैंसर के केस रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर

in 5 hours

लहसुन का एक टुकड़ा भी दे सकता है जानलेवा अटैक, जानें कौन हैं जोखिम में

स्वास्थ्य

लहसुन का एक टुकड़ा भी दे सकता है जानलेवा अटैक, जानें कौन हैं जोखिम में

in 3 hours

Colorectal cancer and stress : तनाव बढ़ा सकता है बड़ी आंत के कैंसर का खतरा

स्वास्थ्य

Colorectal cancer and stress : तनाव बढ़ा सकता है बड़ी आंत के कैंसर का खतरा

in 2 hours

Lucknow Dengue Cases: लखनऊ में डेंगू का कहर, जनवरी से अब तक 1115 मरीज मिले, 18 को जारी हुआ नोटिस

लखनऊ

Lucknow Dengue Cases: लखनऊ में डेंगू का कहर, जनवरी से अब तक 1115 मरीज मिले, 18 को जारी हुआ नोटिस

in 2 hours

