New Genetic Form of Diabetes Discovered in Children

New Diabetes Type: Novel Dysfunction in the ABCC8 Gene This research revealed a mutation in the ABCC8 gene, crucial for the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

This gene mutation initially causes low blood sugar (Congenital Hyperinsulinism) in children, later developing into diabetes with age.

One Gene, Different Effects The research also found that different mutations in the same gene can cause different diseases. Some mutations produce excess insulin – Hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) Some mutations produce less insulin – Diabetes (high blood sugar)

Why is Genetic Testing Necessary? Dr. V. Mohan states that genetic and lab testing are crucial for accurate diagnosis of such diseases.

All MODY patients cannot be treated the same. For instance, Sulphonylurea drugs are ineffective in this new type of MODY, while they are effective in other types.

No Cure Yet, But Early Detection Helps Currently, this type of diabetes cannot be prevented as it is caused by an inherited gene defect.

However, if there is a family history of the disease or if children show symptoms of low blood sugar, early detection and treatment can be initiated.