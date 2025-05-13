scriptNew Genetic Form of Diabetes Discovered in Children | Latest News | Patrika News
New Genetic Form of Diabetes Discovered in Children

Indian and American scientists have jointly discovered a new type of diabetes that specifically affects children and adolescents. This is called MODY (Maturity-Onset Diabetes of the Young), and it is caused by genetic factors.

May 13, 2025

Patrika Desk

New Diabetes Type: The Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) in Chennai, in collaboration with Washington University, USA, has made a remarkable discovery. They have identified a new type of diabetes, particularly linked to a type of diabetes found in children or adolescents inherited from parents (known as MODY).

New Diabetes Type: Novel Dysfunction in the ABCC8 Gene

This research revealed a mutation in the ABCC8 gene, crucial for the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.
This gene mutation initially causes low blood sugar (Congenital Hyperinsulinism) in children, later developing into diabetes with age.

One Gene, Different Effects

The research also found that different mutations in the same gene can cause different diseases.

Some mutations produce excess insulin – Hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar)

Some mutations produce less insulin – Diabetes (high blood sugar)

Why is Genetic Testing Necessary?

Dr. V. Mohan states that genetic and lab testing are crucial for accurate diagnosis of such diseases.
All MODY patients cannot be treated the same. For instance, Sulphonylurea drugs are ineffective in this new type of MODY, while they are effective in other types.

No Cure Yet, But Early Detection Helps

Currently, this type of diabetes cannot be prevented as it is caused by an inherited gene defect.
However, if there is a family history of the disease or if children show symptoms of low blood sugar, early detection and treatment can be initiated.

Personalised Treatment Needed for Diabetes

Just as cancer treatment is now tailored to its molecular profile, personalised (precision) treatment is necessary for diabetes as well. This study is a first step in that direction.

