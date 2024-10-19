Good News for Diabetics: Smart Insulin Set to Make Sugar Control Easy!

Good News for Diabetics: Two Types of Diabetes Type 1 Diabetes: In this type, the body does not produce insulin. This problem usually starts in childhood. Type 2 Diabetes: In this type, the body’s cells develop insulin resistance, requiring a higher amount of insulin.

Insulin Dependence and Risks In both types of diabetes, patients need to take artificial insulin. However, there is a major risk involved – the blood sugar level does not remain stable. If there is too much insulin in the body, the sugar level can drop too low, which can be life-threatening. Therefore, patients need to constantly monitor their blood sugar levels and adjust their insulin doses accordingly.

Development of Smart Insulin Science has now given new hope. Researchers have developed a new insulin called “Smart insulin” that activates or deactivates itself based on blood sugar levels. It has been named NNC2215. This insulin changes its form in response to changes in glucose levels.

How Smart Insulin Works NNC2215 insulin has two parts – a ring-like structure and a glucose-like molecule called glucoside. When blood sugar levels drop, the glucoside binds to the ring and keeps the insulin inactive. But when blood sugar levels rise, the glucoside is replaced by glucose, which activates the insulin and controls blood sugar levels.

Research Outcome and Future Plans Researchers have tested the effectiveness of NNC2215 insulin on rats and pigs and found that it can lower blood sugar levels like human insulin. Now, this insulin will be tested on humans.

Challenges and Improvements Although this insulin is a significant success, there are still some challenges. The effect of NNC2215 is sudden and rapid. Scientists aim to make it more gradual and smooth, so that the insulin level increases gradually and provides better control over blood sugar levels.