Good News for Diabetics: Smart Insulin Set to Make Sugar Control Easy!

Good News for Diabetics: Scientists have achieved a significant success in the treatment of diabetes, which has been considered a “holy grail” for a long time – a “Smart insulin” that reacts in real-time to the fluctuations in blood sugar levels in the body.

Diabetes has become a global problem, affecting over 50 crore people worldwide. Every year, around 7 lakh people die due to this disease. Diabetes is identified by the increase in blood sugar levels in the body, and there has been a significant increase in its incidence over the past few decades.

Good News for Diabetics: Two Types of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes: In this type, the body does not produce insulin. This problem usually starts in childhood.

Type 2 Diabetes: In this type, the body’s cells develop insulin resistance, requiring a higher amount of insulin.

Insulin Dependence and Risks

In both types of diabetes, patients need to take artificial insulin. However, there is a major risk involved – the blood sugar level does not remain stable. If there is too much insulin in the body, the sugar level can drop too low, which can be life-threatening. Therefore, patients need to constantly monitor their blood sugar levels and adjust their insulin doses accordingly.

Development of Smart Insulin

Science has now given new hope. Researchers have developed a new insulin called “Smart insulin” that activates or deactivates itself based on blood sugar levels. It has been named NNC2215. This insulin changes its form in response to changes in glucose levels.

How Smart Insulin Works

NNC2215 insulin has two parts – a ring-like structure and a glucose-like molecule called glucoside. When blood sugar levels drop, the glucoside binds to the ring and keeps the insulin inactive. But when blood sugar levels rise, the glucoside is replaced by glucose, which activates the insulin and controls blood sugar levels.

Research Outcome and Future Plans

Researchers have tested the effectiveness of NNC2215 insulin on rats and pigs and found that it can lower blood sugar levels like human insulin. Now, this insulin will be tested on humans.

Challenges and Improvements

Although this insulin is a significant success, there are still some challenges. The effect of NNC2215 is sudden and rapid. Scientists aim to make it more gradual and smooth, so that the insulin level increases gradually and provides better control over blood sugar levels.

Future Expectations

Reacting to this research, Dr. Elizabeth Robertson, Research Director at Diabetes UK, said, “This research brings hope for millions of people suffering from diabetes to improve their physical and mental health.” The development of Smart insulin can be a major breakthrough in the treatment of diabetes. If this technology is successful, it can bring a revolutionary change in the lives of diabetic patients.

