scriptDon't Ignore Yellow Urine in Summer: Take These Steps Immediately | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Don't Ignore Yellow Urine in Summer: Take These Steps Immediately

Yellow Urine: Yellow urine is common during the summer months, but if this condition persists for a long time, it shouldn’t be ignored. Are you aware that a change in the colour of urine can sometimes be a warning sign of underlying health issues?

Apr 19, 2025 / 11:11 am

Patrika Desk

Yellow Urine: In summer, you may often notice that the colour of your urine appears more yellow than usual. Most people ignore this as a normal process, while it can sometimes be a sign of an internal problem in the body.
The colour of urine reveals several things related to our body’s hydration status and the functions of internal organs. When the body is dehydrated, the urine becomes concentrated and its colour turns yellow. This condition is considered normal in the summer, but if this problem persists for a long time, it can also be a sign of a disease.

Is it normal to have yellow urine in summer

In the summer, the body sweats more, which can lead to dehydration. This directly affects the colour of our urine. It has often been observed that during the summer months, the colour of urine becomes light or sometimes dark yellow. This condition is considered normal in most cases, but in some situations, it can also be a sign of a health problem.

Why does urine turn yellow in summer

Dehydration
In summer, excessive sweating reduces the amount of water and essential electrolytes in the body. Because of this, urine becomes concentrated and yellow.

Irregular diet
Consuming too much fried food, spicy food, or excessive alcohol, coffee and tea can also turn urine yellow.
Health problems
If urine remains dark yellow for a long time, it can be a sign of diseases like kidney, liver or UTI.

Vitamin supplements and medications
Some multivitamins, especially vitamin B complex, can also change the colour of urine.

Is it worrying if the urine is yellow in color

If the colour of urine is only slightly or moderately yellow due to the heat, and you are drinking enough water, then there is nothing to worry about. But if the colour of urine remains dark yellow for several days, there is burning sensation or odour in the urine, or if the urine output is low, it could indicate a health problem, such as a kidney or liver disease.

What to do if urine color changes

Drink plenty of water
Try to drink 8–10 glasses of water daily. Keeping the body hydrated is extremely important in summer.

Stay away from caffeine and alcohol
Limit your intake of coffee, tea and alcohol, as these are diuretics and remove more water from the body.
Adopt a healthy diet
Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, salads and light food. Limit the amount of salt and spices.

Consult a doctor
If the colour of urine is consistently yellow, dark or foul-smelling, or if there is burning during urination, consult a doctor immediately.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.

News / Health / Don't Ignore Yellow Urine in Summer: Take These Steps Immediately

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

in 1 hour

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

Special

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

in 1 hour

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

National News

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

in 2 hours

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

World

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

in 2 hours

Latest Health

Don't Ignore Yellow Urine in Summer: Take These Steps Immediately

Health

Don't Ignore Yellow Urine in Summer: Take These Steps Immediately

in 4 hours

High Blood Pressure Control: 5 Simple Exercises

Health

High Blood Pressure Control: 5 Simple Exercises

in 3 hours

Emraan Hashmi Reveals Son's Rare Cancer Diagnosis at Age 3

Health

Emraan Hashmi Reveals Son's Rare Cancer Diagnosis at Age 3

13 hours ago

Brisk Walking: A Proven Shield Against Stroke and Heart Attack

Health

Brisk Walking: A Proven Shield Against Stroke and Heart Attack

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.