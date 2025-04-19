Don't Ignore Yellow Urine in Summer: Take These Steps Immediately

Is it normal to have yellow urine in summer In the summer, the body sweats more, which can lead to dehydration. This directly affects the colour of our urine. It has often been observed that during the summer months, the colour of urine becomes light or sometimes dark yellow. This condition is considered normal in most cases, but in some situations, it can also be a sign of a health problem.

Why does urine turn yellow in summer Dehydration

In summer, excessive sweating reduces the amount of water and essential electrolytes in the body. Because of this, urine becomes concentrated and yellow.



Irregular diet

Consuming too much fried food, spicy food, or excessive alcohol, coffee and tea can also turn urine yellow.

Health problems

If urine remains dark yellow for a long time, it can be a sign of diseases like kidney, liver or UTI.



Vitamin supplements and medications

Some multivitamins, especially vitamin B complex, can also change the colour of urine.

Is it worrying if the urine is yellow in color If the colour of urine is only slightly or moderately yellow due to the heat, and you are drinking enough water, then there is nothing to worry about. But if the colour of urine remains dark yellow for several days, there is burning sensation or odour in the urine, or if the urine output is low, it could indicate a health problem, such as a kidney or liver disease.

What to do if urine color changes Drink plenty of water

Try to drink 8–10 glasses of water daily. Keeping the body hydrated is extremely important in summer. Stay away from caffeine and alcohol

Limit your intake of coffee, tea and alcohol, as these are diuretics and remove more water from the body.

Adopt a healthy diet

Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, salads and light food. Limit the amount of salt and spices. Consult a doctor

If the colour of urine is consistently yellow, dark or foul-smelling, or if there is burning during urination, consult a doctor immediately.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.