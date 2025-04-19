Beat the Heat: 3 Juices to Help Manage High Blood Pressure

scriptBeat the Heat: 3 Juices to Help Manage High Blood Pressure | Latest News | Patrika News
Blood Pressure: While it’s true that high blood pressure cannot be completely eliminated, it can be effectively managed through a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. We will discuss some juices that can help control your blood pressure. (High Blood Pressure Lowering drink)

Apr 19, 2025 / 05:28 pm

High Blood Pressure: A poor lifestyle and an unbalanced diet can lead to many serious diseases, in which high blood pressure is a major concern. This problem has become common nowadays. If hypertension is not addressed in time, the condition can become serious. This significantly increases the risk of heart disease, kidney problems, and stroke. Therefore, here are some juices that can help control your BP.

Symptoms of high BP

Symptoms of high BP include headaches, dizziness, difficulty breathing, and excessive fatigue. In some cases, nosebleeds, chest pain, or blurred vision may also occur.

Drink these 3 effective juices for high BP

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice can help lower blood pressure. It contains nitrates, which convert into nitric oxide in the body. This improves blood flow and lowers BP.

Orange Juice

Orange juice can help lower high blood pressure. It contains flavonoids, which have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. Drinking its juice keeps blood pressure under control and also strengthens the defence system.

Tomato Juice

Drinking tomato juice reduces bad cholesterol, which reduces the risk of increasing blood pressure. It also promotes heart health. Ensure that you do not use salt in this juice to avoid excess sodium in the body.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

