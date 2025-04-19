Beat the Heat: 3 Juices to Help Manage High Blood Pressure

Symptoms of high BP Symptoms of high BP include headaches, dizziness, difficulty breathing, and excessive fatigue. In some cases, nosebleeds, chest pain, or blurred vision may also occur. Drink these 3 effective juices for high BP Beetroot Juice Beetroot juice can help lower blood pressure. It contains nitrates, which convert into nitric oxide in the body. This improves blood flow and lowers BP.

Orange Juice Orange juice can help lower high blood pressure. It contains flavonoids, which have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. Drinking its juice keeps blood pressure under control and also strengthens the defence system.

Tomato Juice Drinking tomato juice reduces bad cholesterol, which reduces the risk of increasing blood pressure. It also promotes heart health. Ensure that you do not use salt in this juice to avoid excess sodium in the body.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.