scriptLower Cholesterol Without Medication: Embrace These Three Remedies | Lower Cholesterol Without Medication: Embrace These Three Remedies | Latest News | Patrika News
Disease and Conditions

Lower Cholesterol Without Medication: Embrace These Three Remedies

Lower cholesterol naturally without drugs: Experts have warned about the dangers of cholesterol, explaining three simple ways to control it. A new study has found that exposure to high or unstable cholesterol levels in the early stages of life can increase the risk of atherosclerosis, which can lead to heart diseases and strokes.

JaipurOct 21, 2024 / 04:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Lower cholesterol naturally without drugs

Lower cholesterol naturally without drugs

Lower Cholesterol Naturally Without Drugs: Experts have warned about the increasing levels of cholesterol and its dangers. A recent study has found that exposure to high or unstable cholesterol levels in the early stages of life can increase the risk of atherosclerosis, which can lead to heart diseases and strokes.
Simple Ways to Lower Cholesterol: Three simple changes have been suggested to prevent cholesterol, which can be controlled without medicines.

Lower Cholesterol: Focus on Your Diet

Incorporate more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into your diet. Reducing saturated and trans fats is crucial, as they are found in fatty meats, fried foods, and processed snacks, which increase cholesterol. Instead, opt for healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and olive oil.
Examples:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Whole grain bread and brown rice

Avocados and nuts

Lower Cholesterol: Exercise Regularly

Exercise is another crucial way to control cholesterol. Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week, such as brisk walking or cycling. Regular exercise increases HDL (good cholesterol) and reduces LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides.
Benefits of Exercise:

Improves heart health

Balances energy levels

Helps in weight management

Lower Cholesterol: Quit Smoking

Smoking not only damages your arteries but also reduces HDL cholesterol levels. According to Dr. Gutmann, “Quitting smoking can increase your HDL cholesterol and improve your heart health.”

Benefits of Quitting Smoking:

Maintains healthy arteries

Improves blood flow

Reduces the risk of heart disease and strokes

Who faces a Higher Risk?

Certain groups are more prone to high cholesterol levels. As people age, their metabolism changes, which can increase cholesterol levels. Family history is also a significant factor. Those with familial hypercholesterolemia (a genetic condition that causes high cholesterol) may experience cholesterol problems from an early age.

Other High-Risk Groups:

Obese individuals

Those with poor dietary habits

People with an inactive lifestyle

By making small changes to your diet, exercising regularly, and quitting smoking, you can effectively control your cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

News / Health / Disease and Conditions / Lower Cholesterol Without Medication: Embrace These Three Remedies

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan seeks additional $2 billion from IMF to combat climate change

world

Pakistan seeks additional $2 billion from IMF to combat climate change

in 2 hours

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

Cricket News

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

in 3 hours

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

Health

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

1 hour ago

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

Education News

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

in 2 hours

Latest Disease and Conditions

Good News for Diabetics: Smart Insulin Set to Make Sugar Control Easy!

Disease and Conditions

Good News for Diabetics: Smart Insulin Set to Make Sugar Control Easy!

2 days ago

Cancer Crisis in India: Mouth and Breast Cancer Cases Reach Record Levels

Disease and Conditions

Cancer Crisis in India: Mouth and Breast Cancer Cases Reach Record Levels

1 week ago

Mouth Cancer Cases in India are the Highest, the Growing Threat of Smokeless Tobacco

Disease and Conditions

Mouth Cancer Cases in India are the Highest, the Growing Threat of Smokeless Tobacco

1 week ago

India achieves another milestone by eliminating Trachoma: WHO

Health

India achieves another milestone by eliminating Trachoma: WHO

2 weeks ago

Trending Health News

The magic of couscous : हेल्दी नाश्ता जो बदल देगा आपकी सुबह

डाइट फिटनेस

The magic of couscous : हेल्दी नाश्ता जो बदल देगा आपकी सुबह

in 4 hours

सूजन और खर्राटों को कम करने का सरल उपाय, सोने से पहले पिएं ये जादुई पेय

स्वास्थ्य

सूजन और खर्राटों को कम करने का सरल उपाय, सोने से पहले पिएं ये जादुई पेय

in 3 hours

बिना दवाओं के Cholesterol कम करें, अपनाएं ये 3 उपाय

रोग और उपचार

बिना दवाओं के Cholesterol कम करें, अपनाएं ये 3 उपाय

in 2 hours

High Cholesterol को नियंत्रित करने के लिए बस खाएं ये 4 सुपरफूड्स

स्वास्थ्य

High Cholesterol को नियंत्रित करने के लिए बस खाएं ये 4 सुपरफूड्स

in 1 hour

High BP और Type 2 Diabetes को जड़ से खत्म कर सकता है मेथी दाना, इन समस्याओं में न करें सेवन

घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार

High BP और Type 2 Diabetes को जड़ से खत्म कर सकता है मेथी दाना, इन समस्याओं में न करें सेवन

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.