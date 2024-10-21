Lower Cholesterol Without Medication: Embrace These Three Remedies

Simple Ways to Lower Cholesterol: Three simple changes have been suggested to prevent cholesterol, which can be controlled without medicines. Lower Cholesterol: Focus on Your Diet Incorporate more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into your diet. Reducing saturated and trans fats is crucial, as they are found in fatty meats, fried foods, and processed snacks, which increase cholesterol. Instead, opt for healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and olive oil.

Examples: – Fresh fruits and vegetables – Whole grain bread and brown rice – Avocados and nuts Lower Cholesterol: Exercise Regularly Exercise is another crucial way to control cholesterol. Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week, such as brisk walking or cycling. Regular exercise increases HDL (good cholesterol) and reduces LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides.

Benefits of Exercise: – Improves heart health – Balances energy levels – Helps in weight management Lower Cholesterol: Quit Smoking Smoking not only damages your arteries but also reduces HDL cholesterol levels. According to Dr. Gutmann, “Quitting smoking can increase your HDL cholesterol and improve your heart health.”

Benefits of Quitting Smoking: – Maintains healthy arteries – Improves blood flow – Reduces the risk of heart disease and strokes Who faces a Higher Risk? Certain groups are more prone to high cholesterol levels. As people age, their metabolism changes, which can increase cholesterol levels. Family history is also a significant factor. Those with familial hypercholesterolemia (a genetic condition that causes high cholesterol) may experience cholesterol problems from an early age.