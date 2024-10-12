scriptMouth Cancer Cases in India are the Highest, the Growing Threat of Smokeless Tobacco | Latest News | Patrika News
Disease and Conditions

Mouth Cancer Cases in India are the Highest, the Growing Threat of Smokeless Tobacco

Mouth Cancer Crisis in India: A recent study has revealed that India has the highest number of mouth cancer cases in South Asia.

JaipurOct 12, 2024 / 05:37 pm

Patrika Desk

A recent study has revealed that India has the highest number of mouth cancer cases in South Asia. This study was conducted by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and its findings have been published in the ‘The Lancet Oncology’ journal.

Smokeless Tobacco and Supari

According to the study, in 2022, out of a total of 1,20,200 oral cancer cases worldwide, 83,400 cases were reported in India alone, with the main cause being smokeless tobacco products such as pan masala, gutka, khaini, and supari.

In women, the highest number of mouth cancer cases were found to be caused by supari (30%) and tobacco-containing pan masala (28%). On the other hand, in men, the main contributors were khaini (47%) and gutka (43%) like products.

Growing Health Burden

Dr. Harriet Rumgay, a scientist at the IARC’s Cancer Surveillance Department, stated that smokeless tobacco and supari are linked to many diseases, particularly oral cancer. She added that over 1,20,000 people are suffering from oral cancer that can be caused by consuming smokeless tobacco or supari.

Need for Prevention

The study also highlighted that if smokeless tobacco and supari consumption are stopped, almost 31% of oral cancer cases can be prevented.

Regional Data and Situation

After India, Bangladesh (9,700), Pakistan (8,900), and China (3,200) have the highest number of mouth cancer cases.

Policy Suggestions

Dr. Isabel dos Santos Oliveira said that while there has been an improvement in controlling smoking, progress has been slow in reducing the consumption of smokeless tobacco. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize controlling smokeless tobacco.
This study reminds us that solid measures are needed to control the consumption of smokeless tobacco and supari. By increasing awareness and improving policies, we can reduce this health crisis.

