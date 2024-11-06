New Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment: Discovery of IL-35 Protein Raises Hopes

According to researchers, the IL-35 protein controls the production of chemicals that cause inflammation in the body. This protein reduces inflammation and protects pancreatic beta cells, which are primarily affected in type 1 diabetes patients. This process can also help in treating autoimmune diabetes.

Diabetes treatment: IL-35 Protein, Effective in Reducing Inflammation Researchers believe that the IL-35 protein can be a new treatment for diabetes. The protein has been found to control the production of chemicals that cause inflammation in the body, reducing inflammation and protecting pancreatic beta cells. This can be especially helpful in treating type 1 diabetes and autoimmune diabetes.

Diabetes treatment : A New Possibility This research was conducted by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Guwahati, under the guidance of Associate Professor Dr. Ashish Ballal, Director Professor Ashish Mukherjee, and Research Scholar Ratul Chakraborty. The study analyzed the genes related to IL-35 and identified five key genes that play a role in immune response, inflammation, autoimmune disorders, and neoplastic diseases.

IL-35 Protein Mechanism: How Does it Work? The IL-35 protein controls the activation of important immune cells like T-cells, macrophages, and B-cells. This process helps reduce inflammation in type 1 diabetes patients and protects pancreatic beta cells from the harmful effects of immune cells. IL-35 also helps protect beta cells from the negative impact of immune cells, which can affect pancreatic function.

Future Direction: Need for Further Research Researchers believe that this discovery can open up new avenues for diabetes treatment, but it requires further clinical trials and studies. If IL-35-based treatment is fully developed, it can bring about a revolution in the treatment of type 1 diabetes, which primarily affects children and teenagers.

Global Challenge The number of diabetes cases is increasing globally, especially among children and teenagers. In such a scenario, IL-35-based treatment is the need of the hour. Experts believe that if this protein is successful in clinical trials, it can be a significant step forward in the field of diabetes treatment.

–IANS