Type 2 Diabetes Heart Risk: Two diseases that can weaken the heart 28 years earlier

Increased risk of CKD and type 2 diabetes Research has found that if a person has chronic kidney disease, the risk of heart disease increases by eight years compared to those who do not have this disease. On the other hand, people with type 2 diabetes are at a higher risk of heart disease, which can start around 10 years earlier compared to those without the disease.

Different effects on men and women In women suffering from CKD and type 2 diabetes, the risk of heart disease increases by 26 years, while in men, it increases by 28 years. This study is a cause for concern for patients suffering from these diseases, as they need to pay more attention to their heart health now more than ever.

What is CKM syndrome? CKM syndrome is a condition that combines cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic diseases, which increases the risk of heart disease. Research has found that the combination of these risks has a more severe impact on a person’s health.

Research results and future impact The lead researcher at Northwestern University, Vaishnavi Krishnan, said, “Our findings help understand when and to what extent the risk of heart disease increases. If a person’s blood pressure, glucose, and kidney function are borderline, they need to be aware of these risks.”

The study also found that without CKM syndrome, the age at which women are at risk of heart disease is 68 years, and for men, it is 63 years. Upcoming American Heart Association session The results of this important study will be presented at the American Heart Association’s scientific session from November 16 to 18, 2024, in Chicago. This session is expected to have in-depth discussions with experts, which will help understand the risks of heart disease and related diseases better.

This research highlights the need for increased awareness and monitoring of heart disease risks in people suffering from chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes. Timely treatment and caution can be crucial for heart health.