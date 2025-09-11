Rajasthan’s second largest hanging bridge ready, PM Modi may inaugurate

Good News: Rajasthan's second-largest hanging bridge after Kota has been completed in Bedua, Chikhli Gram Panchayat, Dungarpur district. If all goes well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it this month during his proposed visit to Banswara district. The bridge, named Govind Guru Bridge, is built over the Mahi river on the Chikhli-Anandpuri road. Its completion will reduce the distance between the two districts of Vagad and also directly connect this region to Malwa and Gujarat.