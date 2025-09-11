Rajasthan’s second largest hanging bridge ready, PM Modi may inaugurate

Good News: Rajasthan's second-largest hanging bridge after Kota has been completed in Bedua, Chikhli Gram Panchayat, Dungarpur district. If all goes well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it this month during his proposed visit to Banswara district. The bridge, named Govind Guru Bridge, is built over the Mahi river on the Chikhli-Anandpuri road. Its completion will reduce the distance between the two districts of Vagad and also directly connect this region to Malwa and Gujarat.
It is noteworthy that Mangarh is a place of faith, with continuous footfall throughout the year. The construction of the bridge will reduce the distance from Chikhli to Mangarh to just 16 km. Currently, this distance is 115 km.
1.925 kilometres Total Length.
15 metres wide.
17 Pillars support the bridge.
₹125 crore Total Cost.
5 months Construction Time (after commencement).
9 years Total Time to Completion.
District – Now – Before
Banswara – 67 km – 90 km
Santampur (Gujarat) – 36 km – 65 km
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) – 150 km – 200 km.