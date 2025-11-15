Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to transfer Rs 204 crore to farmers and students today

CM Bhajanlal Sharma. File photo – Patrika
Jaipur: On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will attend the state-level Tribal Pride Day ceremony to be held in Dungarpur on Saturday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for 31 works worth Rs 62 crore and inaugurate 31 works worth Rs 25 crore for the development and welfare of tribal communities.
Along with this, a total amount of Rs 204 crore will be disbursed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to farmers and tribal students. The Chief Minister will connect to the national program organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat through video conferencing on this occasion. Sharma will also launch free skill training for 20 tribal youths in Assistant Machine Operator Injection Extrusion for skill development at CIPET, Jaipur, from the state-level ceremony.
He will also launch the RS-CIT course at 3 training knowledge centres in Udaipur, Dungarpur, and Banswara by RKCL to make tribal youths proficient in computers. Furthermore, he will initiate a residential batch for 60 female students for IIT-JEE, NEET entrance exams, and other competitive examinations at the Tribal Bhavan in Jaipur.
During this, the Chief Minister will transfer Rs 4.08 crore to 12,000 tribal students for uniforms, stationery, and other materials. Sharma will also distribute free hybrid vegetable seed minikit demonstrations and organic inputs worth approximately Rs 3 crore to 50,000 tribal farmers for the Rabi crop season 2025-26.
Sharma will disburse Rs 200 crore in subsidy amounts via DBT to beneficiary farmers under various schemes of the Agriculture and Horticulture departments. Farmers will benefit from schemes related to farm ponds, diggies, pipelines, fencing, agricultural machinery, Gobardhan fertiliser scheme, vermicompost, drip-mini sprinkler, low-cost onion storage rooms, solar pump sets, and sprinklers. The Chief Minister will also issue 2,000 administrative sanctions for the PM-KUSUM-B component solar energy plant project.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a ceremony organised in the Narmada district of Gujarat on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. On this occasion, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore.
Big NewsView All
Dungarpur
Rajasthan
Trending