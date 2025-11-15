Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to transfer Rs 204 crore to farmers and students today

Along with this, a total amount of Rs 204 crore will be disbursed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to farmers and tribal students. The Chief Minister will connect to the national program organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat through video conferencing on this occasion. Sharma will also launch free skill training for 20 tribal youths in Assistant Machine Operator Injection Extrusion for skill development at CIPET, Jaipur, from the state-level ceremony.