Rajasthan: Man’s Priceless Treasure Astonishes Everyone

Mukesh Shrimal's collection of Indian currency includes a Mughal-era silver coin from before independence, silver coins of George King-IV, silver coins of Queen Elizabeth from 1918, 1939, 1940, 1943, a silver coin from 1876, a silver quarter anna of George King-VI from 1942, silver and copper coins from Udaipur's Dosti Langhan Chitrakoot from 1985 Vikram Samvat, copper coins from Udaipur Chitrakoot from 1943 Samvat, a coin from the Bikaner princely state era from 1893 Samvat, a copper one paisa from the Ratlam princely state from 1943 Samvat, a coin from the Gwalior royal family from 1999 Vikram Samvat, a series of copper coins from 1905 to 1955, copper one anna coins from 1927, 1941, 1947, 1954, a series of round one anna copper coins from 1957 to 1964, a series of two paisa iron coins from 1957 to 1964, five square paisa iron coins from 1957 to 1960, a series of five paisa aluminium coins from 1968 to 1982, a series of ten paisa iron coins from 1954 to 1969, ten paisa brass coins with Ashoka Chakra from 1968 to 1971, a series of one paisa, two paisa, three paisa, and 20 paisa aluminium coins from 1984 to 1994, twenty paisa brass coins with lotus flowers and Gandhi from 1969 to 1961, a series of two rupee coins from 1985 to 2021, a series of five rupee coins from 1992 to 2024, large round five rupee coins of Indira Gandhi and Nehru from 1982, a series of one rupee coins from 1985 to 2023, a series of 25 paisa coins from 1947 to 2001, a series of ten rupee coins from 2008 to 2023, and a series of 50 paisa coins from 1946 to 2008, which bring back old memories.