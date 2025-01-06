scriptRajasthan to Recruit Class IV Employees After 30 Years, Lengthy Schedule Worries Teachers | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan to Recruit Class IV Employees After 30 Years, Lengthy Schedule Worries Teachers

Over 80% of positions are vacant in Rajasthan’s government schools, with only 25% of jamadar posts filled.

DungarpurJan 06, 2025 / 02:03 pm

Patrika Desk

In most government schools across Rajasthan, tasks ranging from sweeping floors to providing water are shouldered by cooks, helpers, students, and teachers themselves. The state government, after a three-decade wait, has finally announced recruitment for vacant Class IV and Jamadar positions in government schools. However, the lengthy recruitment schedule means that a solution to the schools’ problems won’t be in place for another year. Furthermore, the number of positions created still falls short of the actual needs of the schools, meaning that even this recruitment drive may not fully address the issue.
Currently, over 80% of Class IV positions in the state’s government schools remain vacant. The situation is only slightly better for Jamadar positions, with only 25% filled. The absence of Class IV staff poses the most significant challenge to single-teacher schools, where teachers and students are forced to handle these responsibilities. Primary schools lack the funds to hire temporary staff, and the government has yet to take any concrete steps to address this persistent issue.

One-Year Recruitment Process

The Staff Selection Board has announced recruitment for a total of 52,453 positions: 46,931 in non-TSP areas and 5,522 in TSP areas. Online applications will be accepted from 21 March 2025 to 19 April 2025. The tentative exam dates are set for 18 to 21 September 2025. The subsequent processes, including result declaration, document verification, and posting, are expected to take six months. Therefore, filling these positions in schools before March 2026 seems unlikely.

Shortage of Jamadars and Laboratory Attendants

There are 27,495 sanctioned Class IV positions in the state’s government schools, of which 22,144 are currently vacant. Similarly, out of 444 Jamadar positions, only 114 are filled, leaving 330 vacant. For Laboratory Attendants, 1,454 positions are sanctioned, but only 222 are filled, leaving 1,232 vacant.
Balwant Bamaniya, District President, and Rajendra Singh Chauhan, District Spokesperson, of the Rajasthan Shikshak Sangh Rashtriya, stated that the number of positions created must align with the needs of the schools. They advocate for at least one Class IV employee in each single-teacher school.
Filling these vacancies would significantly improve school administration, sanitation, and various daily operations. A timely recruitment drive by the government would improve teaching and reduce the burden on existing staff.

Impact on School Operations

The lack of Class IV staff impacts various aspects of school functioning, including:
  • Ringing the bell for class changes
  • Filling water containers
  • Serving tea and water to visitors and officials
  • Maintaining daily attendance records
  • Locking and unlocking school premises and classrooms

Official Statement

“There are challenges in schools. The number of positions created is not commensurate with the number of government schools in the district. Filling all positions after creating more will provide immense relief. This decision rests with the government.” – R.L. Damor, District Education Officer, Dungarpur

