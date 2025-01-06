Rajasthan to Recruit Class IV Employees After 30 Years, Lengthy Schedule Worries Teachers

Currently, over 80% of Class IV positions in the state’s government schools remain vacant. The situation is only slightly better for Jamadar positions, with only 25% filled. The absence of Class IV staff poses the most significant challenge to single-teacher schools, where teachers and students are forced to handle these responsibilities. Primary schools lack the funds to hire temporary staff, and the government has yet to take any concrete steps to address this persistent issue.

One-Year Recruitment Process The Staff Selection Board has announced recruitment for a total of 52,453 positions: 46,931 in non-TSP areas and 5,522 in TSP areas. Online applications will be accepted from 21 March 2025 to 19 April 2025. The tentative exam dates are set for 18 to 21 September 2025. The subsequent processes, including result declaration, document verification, and posting, are expected to take six months. Therefore, filling these positions in schools before March 2026 seems unlikely.

Shortage of Jamadars and Laboratory Attendants There are 27,495 sanctioned Class IV positions in the state’s government schools, of which 22,144 are currently vacant. Similarly, out of 444 Jamadar positions, only 114 are filled, leaving 330 vacant. For Laboratory Attendants, 1,454 positions are sanctioned, but only 222 are filled, leaving 1,232 vacant.

Balwant Bamaniya, District President, and Rajendra Singh Chauhan, District Spokesperson, of the Rajasthan Shikshak Sangh Rashtriya, stated that the number of positions created must align with the needs of the schools. They advocate for at least one Class IV employee in each single-teacher school.

Filling these vacancies would significantly improve school administration, sanitation, and various daily operations. A timely recruitment drive by the government would improve teaching and reduce the burden on existing staff. Impact on School Operations The lack of Class IV staff impacts various aspects of school functioning, including: