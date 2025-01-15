scriptIn this Rajasthan district, the Collector has ordered schools to remain closed tomorrow as well | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

In this Rajasthan district, the Collector has ordered schools to remain closed tomorrow as well

Rajasthan News: Schools in Dungarpur to remain closed on January 16. The Dungarpur District Collector has issued an order to this effect.

DungarpurJan 15, 2025 / 03:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Dungarpur District Collector Order Schools will Remain Closed on 16 January Also
Rajasthan News: Due to intensifying cold wave conditions in Dungarpur district, the District Collector has declared a holiday for students up to class 8 in all Anganwadi centres, Maan Badi centres, and government and private schools on Wednesday and Thursday.

School Staff to Report for Duty

Dungarpur District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh, in accordance with the Director of Secondary Education, Bikaner’s letter dated 12 January, has declared the holiday while clarifying that school staff will continue to report for duty. Any head of the institution found conducting classes during the holiday period will face action under various provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Schools in Khetri-Tijara to Remain Closed on 16 January

Similarly, in Khetri-Tijara, District Collector Kishor Kumar has declared a holiday for students from classes 1 to 5 in all government and private schools from 15 to 16 January 2025. This holiday applies only to students. School staff will remain present at school as per the regular schedule.

Action to be Taken for Non-Compliance

According to the order, all heads of institutions in the district are instructed to ensure strict adherence to the orders. Any head of the institution found conducting classes during this period will face disciplinary action.

News / Special / In this Rajasthan district, the Collector has ordered schools to remain closed tomorrow as well

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

Political

Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

in 3 hours

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

National News

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

in 12 minutes

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

National News

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

in 28 minutes

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

Education News

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

in 1 hour

Latest Special

Rain in Jaipur; IMD Issues Alert

Special

Rain in Jaipur; IMD Issues Alert

in 3 hours

Rajasthan: High Alert at India-Pakistan Border, Officials Monitor from Border Posts

Special

Rajasthan: High Alert at India-Pakistan Border, Officials Monitor from Border Posts

4 days ago

169 Rajasthan Government Schools to Close, Including 18 in Jaipur

Special

169 Rajasthan Government Schools to Close, Including 18 in Jaipur

1 week ago

Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: 14 Arrested, Raids Continue

Special

Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: 14 Arrested, Raids Continue

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.