In this Rajasthan district, the Collector has ordered schools to remain closed tomorrow as well

School Staff to Report for Duty Dungarpur District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh, in accordance with the Director of Secondary Education, Bikaner’s letter dated 12 January, has declared the holiday while clarifying that school staff will continue to report for duty. Any head of the institution found conducting classes during the holiday period will face action under various provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Schools in Khetri-Tijara to Remain Closed on 16 January Similarly, in Khetri-Tijara, District Collector Kishor Kumar has declared a holiday for students from classes 1 to 5 in all government and private schools from 15 to 16 January 2025. This holiday applies only to students. School staff will remain present at school as per the regular schedule.