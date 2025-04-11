scriptRajasthan: Pension of lakhs may stop, proposal sent to CM office – know why | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Pension of lakhs may stop, proposal sent to CM office – know why

A proposal has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office. If approved, the pensions of lakhs of people could be stopped.

JaipurApr 11, 2025 / 09:07 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan News: The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has begun preparations to stop the pensions of lakhs of beneficiaries (single women, elderly, and differently-abled). A proposal has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office. If approved, the pensions of lakhs of people could be stopped. The proposal suggests that if a beneficiary pays ₹48,000 or more annually on electricity bills, their pension should be stopped. The Chief Minister has also been consulted regarding beneficiaries with annual electricity bills of ₹24,000 or more. A government survey report indicates that the annual income of lakhs of pension recipients exceeds the prescribed limit.

91.85 Lakh Beneficiaries Receiving Pensions

The government currently provides pensions ranging from ₹1150 to ₹1500 per month under the Mukhyamantri Vridhjan Samman Pension Yojana, Mukhyamantri Ekal Nari Samman Pension Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Vishisht Yogyajan Samman Pension Yojana. The total number of beneficiaries receiving these pensions is 91.85 lakh.

No Decision Yet

Social security pensions are for the poor. We are considering beneficiaries with annual electricity bills of ₹24,000 or more. The proposal has been sent to the CMO for consideration. No decision has been made yet. We want to include more eligible people.
Avinash Gehlot, Minister, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment

