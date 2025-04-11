Rajasthan: Pension of lakhs may stop, proposal sent to CM office – know why

91.85 Lakh Beneficiaries Receiving Pensions The government currently provides pensions ranging from ₹1150 to ₹1500 per month under the Mukhyamantri Vridhjan Samman Pension Yojana, Mukhyamantri Ekal Nari Samman Pension Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Vishisht Yogyajan Samman Pension Yojana. The total number of beneficiaries receiving these pensions is 91.85 lakh.

No Decision Yet Social security pensions are for the poor. We are considering beneficiaries with annual electricity bills of ₹24,000 or more. The proposal has been sent to the CMO for consideration. No decision has been made yet. We want to include more eligible people.

Avinash Gehlot, Minister, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment