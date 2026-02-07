Gold and Silver Prices: Tribal Community in 14 Dungarpur Villages Makes Historic Decision Amidst Skyrocketing Prices

Gold jewellery. Photo: Patrika
Dungarpur: In view of the skyrocketing gold and silver prices in the international market and increasing extravagance, the tribal community of 14 villages in the Sabla and Aspur regions have taken historic decisions. In a community meeting held in Oda village, several strict rules have been implemented to abandon malpractices and bring about social reform.
With gold prices reaching ₹1.72 lakh (per 10 grams) and silver ₹3 lakh (per kg) in the bullion market, the community has made decisions to protect middle and poor families from financial burden.
Under this, the use of gold jewellery in wedding ceremonies has been completely banned. Silver jewellery will now also be limited to only 50 grams. In the meeting, to simplify marriages and other events, the exchange of clothes and additional behaviour during weddings will be completely stopped; only the 'Mamera' ritual will be performed. There will be a complete ban on playing DJ at social functions. The exchange of clothes given in 'Kariyavar' has also been completely stopped.
The community has also adopted a strict stance on the future and safety of the youth. It has been decided not to give mobile phones to unmarried girls and bikes to underage youths. For adult youths, wearing a helmet while riding a bike will be mandatory.
In the meeting, community members stated that the development of personality and society is possible only through education. They urged parents to send their children to school regularly and on time. The community has unanimously decided that anyone who disregards or breaks these rules will face strict disciplinary action at the community level.
Big NewsView All
Dungarpur
Rajasthan
Trending