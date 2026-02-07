Gold and Silver Prices: Tribal Community in 14 Dungarpur Villages Makes Historic Decision Amidst Skyrocketing Prices

Under this, the use of gold jewellery in wedding ceremonies has been completely banned. Silver jewellery will now also be limited to only 50 grams. In the meeting, to simplify marriages and other events, the exchange of clothes and additional behaviour during weddings will be completely stopped; only the 'Mamera' ritual will be performed. There will be a complete ban on playing DJ at social functions. The exchange of clothes given in 'Kariyavar' has also been completely stopped.