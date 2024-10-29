script100 out of 228 dropout children return to school | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

100 out of 228 dropout children return to school

The education department official said that 30 such cases have come to light where parents forced their children to drop out of school to work in the fields.

BangaloreOct 29, 2024 / 10:56 am

Patrika Desk

school rajasthan
Bengaluru. The dropout rate among children in Chamarajanagar district is a matter of concern compared to other districts. According to a recent survey by the education department, 128 children have dropped out of school in the district. The highest number of dropouts, 48, is from Hanur taluk, followed by 30 from Chamarajanagar, 25 from Kollegala, 19 from Gundlupet, and 10 from Yelandur.
The education department officials said that the dropout rate was 228, but due to the department’s efforts, around 100 children have returned to their schools. Teachers and education department officials have also conducted counseling to understand the reasons behind the dropout rate. Household issues and severe poverty are the main factors contributing to the high dropout rate.
According to the education department official, 30 cases have come to light where parents forced their children to drop out of school to work in the fields. Additionally, the increase in absenteeism in schools in the hilly areas of MM Hills and the practice of forcing children to sell flowers and agarbatti during festivals have become a cause for concern for the officials. The education department is making all possible efforts to bring back the dropout students to school. The department is also keeping a close eye on families that force their children to work in the fields.
A senior education department official, who is closely monitoring the situation, said that most of the dropout students are from rural and remote villages in five taluks. Although the district has seen some development in basic infrastructure in recent days, the dropout rate remains unchecked. The number of government schools has increased in tribal-dominated areas and hilly regions, but the dropout rate remains a concern.

