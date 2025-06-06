259 UP PCS Mains Applications Rejected; Appeal Window Open Until June 11

Reasons for Application Rejection The primary reason for application rejection was the failure to submit hard copies on time. 138 candidates submitted their applications online but failed to submit the hard copy to the commission office by 1 April, resulting in the cancellation of their applications.

Other Reasons for Rejection One candidate mistakenly submitted an application for 2023 instead of 2024. One candidate lacked an intermediate certificate. One candidate’s date of birth did not match their high school certificate.

One candidate applied under the EWS category but submitted an OBC certificate. Educational Qualification Discrepancies 38 candidates were found to lack the necessary educational qualifications for the posts they had applied for. 25 candidates submitted only educational documents instead of the prescribed application form.

Three candidates completed the required qualifications after the application deadline, leading to the invalidation of their applications. Applications under the Freedom Fighter category were also rejected. 26 candidates applied under the freedom fighter quota but did not attach the necessary certificates, resulting in the rejection of their applications.

Appeal Deadline The commission clarified that candidates whose applications have been rejected can present their case by 5 PM on 11 June via registered post or in person. Applications received after this deadline will not be considered.