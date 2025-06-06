script259 UP PCS Mains Applications Rejected; Appeal Window Open Until June 11 | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

259 UP PCS Mains Applications Rejected; Appeal Window Open Until June 11

UP PCS Mains Exam 2024: Applications of 259 candidates for the UP PCS Mains Exam 2024 have been rejected. The commission has given a final opportunity to appeal until June 11. Let’s find out the main reasons.

LucknowJun 06, 2025 / 11:52 am

Patrika Desk

UP PCS Mains Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a significant update regarding the PCS 2024 main examination. The commission has announced the rejection of applications from 259 candidates. These candidates will not be permitted to participate in the main examination commencing on 29 June. However, the commission has also granted some candidates an opportunity to appeal.

Reasons for Application Rejection

The primary reason for application rejection was the failure to submit hard copies on time. 138 candidates submitted their applications online but failed to submit the hard copy to the commission office by 1 April, resulting in the cancellation of their applications.

Other Reasons for Rejection

One candidate mistakenly submitted an application for 2023 instead of 2024.

One candidate lacked an intermediate certificate.

One candidate’s date of birth did not match their high school certificate.
One candidate applied under the EWS category but submitted an OBC certificate.

Educational Qualification Discrepancies

38 candidates were found to lack the necessary educational qualifications for the posts they had applied for.

25 candidates submitted only educational documents instead of the prescribed application form.
Three candidates completed the required qualifications after the application deadline, leading to the invalidation of their applications.

Applications under the Freedom Fighter category were also rejected.

26 candidates applied under the freedom fighter quota but did not attach the necessary certificates, resulting in the rejection of their applications.

Appeal Deadline

The commission clarified that candidates whose applications have been rejected can present their case by 5 PM on 11 June via registered post or in person. Applications received after this deadline will not be considered.

Next Steps

The PCS 2024 main examination is scheduled to begin on 29 June. The preliminary examination results were declared on 28 February, with 15,066 candidates declared successful for 947 posts.

