AFCAT 1 2026 Application Process to Begin on This Date, Know Application Fee and Process

AFCAT 1 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2026). The application process dates have been revised this time. Earlier, applications were scheduled to begin on November 10, 2025, but now the process will commence on November 17, 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website afcat.cdac.in. The last date for application has been set as December 14, 2025. Through this recruitment, a total of 340 candidates will be appointed in the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.