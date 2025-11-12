AFCAT 1 2026 Application Process to Begin on This Date, Know Application Fee and Process

AFCAT 1 2026 Application Process (Image-Freepik)
AFCAT 1 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2026). The application process dates have been revised this time. Earlier, applications were scheduled to begin on November 10, 2025, but now the process will commence on November 17, 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website afcat.cdac.in. The last date for application has been set as December 14, 2025. Through this recruitment, a total of 340 candidates will be appointed in the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.
Candidates applying for the Flying Branch must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics and Mathematics from a recognised institution. Additionally, candidates must possess a BE or BTech degree in Engineering or Technology with at least 60 percent marks. For the Ground Duty (Technical) branch, candidates must also have passed Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics and hold a graduate degree in Engineering or Technology with at least 60 percent marks.
The age limit for candidates applying for the Flying Branch is set between 20 to 24 years, while for Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) posts, the age should be between 20 to 26 years. All categories of candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹550 plus GST. However, no fee will be charged for the NCC entry.
The selection process will include a written examination, Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, and a medical examination. The AFCAT written examination will be of 300 marks, with a total of 100 questions. The duration of the exam will be two hours. It will include questions from subjects such as General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test in English. A negative marking of one mark will be applicable for each incorrect answer.
The form must be submitted after paying the application fee.
