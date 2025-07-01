AFMS BSc Nursing Application Deadline Extended

Opportunity to Correct Application Forms Candidates who have already applied or are planning to apply can correct their application forms from 9 am on 3 July to 11 am on 7 July. Educational Qualifications and Age Limit Only unmarried, divorced, widowed, or legally separated Indian female citizens can apply. Regarding the age limit, the candidate must have been born between 1 October 2000 and 30 September 2008. For educational qualifications, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English are mandatory subjects in the 12th standard. A minimum of 50% marks in all subjects is required. Physical fitness, a minimum height of 152 cm, and medical fitness are essential.

Selection Process Candidates will be shortlisted based on their NEET UG Score.

Subsequently, candidates will be called for the following tests:

TOGIGE Test (General Intelligence and English),

Psychological Assessment,

Interview

Medical Examination.

This process will be held at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt.