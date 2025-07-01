scriptAFMS BSc Nursing Application Deadline Extended | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

AFMS BSc Nursing Application Deadline Extended

Candidates who have already applied or are planning to apply can make corrections to their application forms from 9 am on 3 July to 11 am on 7 July.

Jul 01, 2025 / 04:50 pm

Patrika Desk

AFMS Bsc Nursing

AFMS Bsc Nursing(Image-Freepik)

AFMS BSc Nursing Application Form 2025: The deadline for applications for the BSc Nursing Course 2025 at the prestigious Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institute of the Indian Army has been extended. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply until 2 July 2025, whereas the previous deadline was 30 June. This four-year course is offered at the College of Nursing under AFMS. This course could be an excellent option for female students who did not achieve the required or desired marks in the NEET UG 2025 medical entrance examination. Upon selection, not only are the entire course fees borne by the government, but a stipend is also provided. Successful completion of the course also leads to an appointment under a permanent commission in the Indian Army’s Medical Corps.

Opportunity to Correct Application Forms

Candidates who have already applied or are planning to apply can correct their application forms from 9 am on 3 July to 11 am on 7 July.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Only unmarried, divorced, widowed, or legally separated Indian female citizens can apply. Regarding the age limit, the candidate must have been born between 1 October 2000 and 30 September 2008. For educational qualifications, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English are mandatory subjects in the 12th standard. A minimum of 50% marks in all subjects is required. Physical fitness, a minimum height of 152 cm, and medical fitness are essential.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their NEET UG Score.
Subsequently, candidates will be called for the following tests:
TOGIGE Test (General Intelligence and English),
Psychological Assessment,
Interview
Medical Examination.
This process will be held at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt.
Selected candidates will be required to serve in the Armed Forces Medical Services as Military Nursing Service Officers. A service agreement (bond) must also be signed.

Number of Seats and College Locations

A total of 220 seats will be offered across six Army Nursing Colleges for this course. These institutions are located in Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow, and Bengaluru. Interested and eligible female students can apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

News / Education News / AFMS BSc Nursing Application Deadline Extended

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

National News

Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

in 2 hours

Four Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu

National News

Four Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu

in 3 hours

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

15 minutes ago

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

Jaipur

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

3 hours ago

Latest Education News

AFMS BSc Nursing Application Deadline Extended

Education News

AFMS BSc Nursing Application Deadline Extended

in 5 hours

AKTU One View Result 2025 Released: Check Your Result Now

Education News

AKTU One View Result 2025 Released: Check Your Result Now

in 2 hours

Muharram school holiday 2025 date: Will schools be closed on 6 or 7 July?

Education News

Muharram school holiday 2025 date: Will schools be closed on 6 or 7 July?

in 2 hours

BSF Recruitment 2025: 123 Constable & Head Constable Posts Open

Education News

BSF Recruitment 2025: 123 Constable & Head Constable Posts Open

in 46 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.