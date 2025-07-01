AFMS BSc Nursing Application Deadline Extended

Opportunity to Correct Application FormsCandidates who have already applied or are planning to apply can correct their application forms from 9 am on 3 July to 11 am on 7 July.
Educational Qualifications and Age LimitOnly unmarried, divorced, widowed, or legally separated Indian female citizens can apply. Regarding the age limit, the candidate must have been born between 1 October 2000 and 30 September 2008. For educational qualifications, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English are mandatory subjects in the 12th standard. A minimum of 50% marks in all subjects is required. Physical fitness, a minimum height of 152 cm, and medical fitness are essential.
Selection ProcessCandidates will be shortlisted based on their NEET UG Score.
Subsequently, candidates will be called for the following tests:
TOGIGE Test (General Intelligence and English),
Psychological Assessment,
Interview
Medical Examination.
This process will be held at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt.