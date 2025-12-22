Government Jobs: Great Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth, Recruitment for Over 2500 Posts in Electricity Department

Madhya Pradesh Lineman Vacancy: A great opportunity for 10th-pass youth to get a government job has emerged. Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited (MPPKVVCL) has released a notification for recruitment to a total of 4009 posts under the recruitment year 2025-26. The maximum number of posts in this recruitment are for Line Attendant (Lineman), which are reported to be 2700. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the company's official website mpwz.co.in. The online application process for this recruitment started on December 20. Interested candidates can apply till January 21.