Government Jobs: Great Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth, Recruitment for Over 2500 Posts in Electricity Department

Madhya Pradesh Lineman Vacancy: A great opportunity for 10th-pass youth to get a government job has emerged. Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited (MPPKVVCL) has released a notification for recruitment to a total of 4009 posts under the recruitment year 2025-26. The maximum number of posts in this recruitment are for Line Attendant (Lineman), which are reported to be 2700. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the company's official website mpwz.co.in. The online application process for this recruitment started on December 20. Interested candidates can apply till January 21.
Candidates applying for the Line Attendant post must have passed 10th grade. Along with this, an ITI certificate in the relevant trade will be mandatory. The minimum age for recruitment has been set at 18 years and the maximum age at 40 years. Native residents of Madhya Pradesh, female candidates, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and differently-abled candidates will get a 5-year relaxation in the maximum age limit.
Selected candidates for the post of Line Attendant in the electricity distribution company will be given a starting salary of ₹19,500. In addition, DA, HRA, travel allowance, and other government facilities will also be provided. Candidates will be selected through a Computer Based Test (CBT). Successful candidates in the examination will have to undergo document verification and a medical test.
Regarding the application fee for this recruitment, the application fee has been fixed at ₹1200 for general category and candidates from other states. Whereas, for SC, ST, differently-abled, and EWS candidates of Madhya Pradesh, it has been fixed at ₹600.
