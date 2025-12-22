22 December 2025,

Monday

Education News

Government Jobs: Great Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth, Recruitment for Over 2500 Posts in Electricity Department

Young individuals who have completed their 10th grade and are aspiring to secure a government job have an excellent opportunity. The application process commenced on December 20th.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

Madhya Pradesh Lineman Vacancy

Madhya Pradesh Lineman Vacancy (Image-Freepik)

Madhya Pradesh Lineman Vacancy: A great opportunity for 10th-pass youth to get a government job has emerged. Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited (MPPKVVCL) has released a notification for recruitment to a total of 4009 posts under the recruitment year 2025-26. The maximum number of posts in this recruitment are for Line Attendant (Lineman), which are reported to be 2700. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the company's official website mpwz.co.in. The online application process for this recruitment started on December 20. Interested candidates can apply till January 21.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates applying for the Line Attendant post must have passed 10th grade. Along with this, an ITI certificate in the relevant trade will be mandatory. The minimum age for recruitment has been set at 18 years and the maximum age at 40 years. Native residents of Madhya Pradesh, female candidates, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and differently-abled candidates will get a 5-year relaxation in the maximum age limit.

Selection Process and Salary

Selected candidates for the post of Line Attendant in the electricity distribution company will be given a starting salary of ₹19,500. In addition, DA, HRA, travel allowance, and other government facilities will also be provided. Candidates will be selected through a Computer Based Test (CBT). Successful candidates in the examination will have to undergo document verification and a medical test.

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee for this recruitment, the application fee has been fixed at ₹1200 for general category and candidates from other states. Whereas, for SC, ST, differently-abled, and EWS candidates of Madhya Pradesh, it has been fixed at ₹600.

Published on:

22 Dec 2025 02:45 pm

English News / Education News / Government Jobs: Great Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth, Recruitment for Over 2500 Posts in Electricity Department

