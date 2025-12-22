Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam Schedule Released, Know When and How to Download Admit Card

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2026 (Image Saurce: Freepik)
Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the exam dates for the Sub-Inspector (SI) posts in the Home Department (Police Branch). The preliminary examination will be held on January 18 and January 21, 2026. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
As per the information provided in the official notification, the preliminary written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) will be conducted on January 18, 2026, and January 21, 2026. The first shift will be from 10 AM to 12 PM. The second shift is scheduled from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the paper.
Candidates will be able to download their e-admit cards from the official website of the commission, bpssc.bihar.gov.in, from December 30, 2025. To appear for the exam at the exam centre, candidates must carry a valid photo ID, driving license, PAN card, and Aadhaar card along with their e-admit card. To download the admit card, candidates will need to use their registration number and password.
If any candidate is unable to download their admit card from the website due to technical reasons, they can obtain a duplicate admit card by visiting the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission office at 5, Harding Road, Patna-800001, between 10 AM and 5 PM on January 9, 2026. For this, the candidate must bring a photocopy of their application form, a valid photo, and an ID card.
A total of 1799 posts of Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates will be given salary and facilities under Pay Level 6. The selection process will be completed in four main stages:
The admit cards for the candidates will be released by BPSSC on December 30, 2025, on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Download the admit card by following these easy steps:
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending