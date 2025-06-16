Agniveer Admit Cards 2025 Released: Download Now

The link to the admit card will be activated on the website today. Candidates can log in by entering their registration number, date of birth, and roll number. They can then download the admit card in PDF format and take a printout. It will include the exam centre, time, date, and important instructions.

Release Dates for Different Posts Admit cards for the Agniveer recruitment 2025 are now being released on different dates according to the posts. Candidates are advised to visit the website on the date specified for their respective posts to download their admit cards. The schedule is shown below.

Post Name Admit Card Release Date Tradesman (10th Pass) June 18, 2025 Agniveer Tech (Technical) June 19, 2025 Tradesman (8th Pass) June 23, 2025 Women Military Police (GD) June 23, 2025 How to Download the Admit Card? If you are also going to participate in this exam, you can download your admit card by following the simple steps given below. If you are also going to participate in this exam, you can download your admit card by following the simple steps given below.

First, visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Once the ‘Agniveer Admit Card 2025’ link is activated on the website, click on it. Now enter your registered email ID and mobile number. Then enter your password and captcha code and submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen. Check it carefully – Ensure that all the information, such as name, roll number, exam date, centre, and photo, is correct. Now take a printout and keep it safe.

Forgotten your Password? Here’s how to recover it If you have forgotten your login password, don’t worry. You can go to the ‘Forgot Password’ option and receive an OTP (One-Time Password) via your registered mobile number. After verifying the OTP, you will be able to set a new password and use it to log in and download your admit card.

What is necessary on the exam day? Printout of the admit card A valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence) Punctuality is mandatory Follow the instructions written on the admit card

Important Information – No candidate will be allowed entry to the examination centre without the Agniveer admit card. Exam Date The Agniveer recruitment exam 2025 will begin on June 30 and will continue until July 10. The exams for different posts will be held on the specified dates; the timetable is shown below.