12 January 2026,

Monday

SSC Exam Calendar: Dates for CGL, Junior Engineer, and Other Exams Announced

The commission also informed that a separate detailed notification will be issued for each recruitment examination, which will contain complete information related to eligibility, age limit, syllabus, examination pattern, number of vacancies, and category-wise reservation.

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

SSC Exam Calendar

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has already released the examination calendar for the recruitment year 2026-27. This calendar outlines the tentative notification months, application deadlines, and examination durations for the commission's major examinations such as CGL, CHSL, Junior Engineer, MTS, Stenographer, Sub-Inspector, and GD Constable. According to the commission, the process for most recruitments will begin in March 2026 and continue in phases until 2027. Candidates can view and download the examination calendar by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in. The SSC has also clarified that this calendar is tentative and subject to change due to administrative or logistical reasons.

The commission has also stated that a separate detailed notification will be issued for each recruitment examination, which will contain complete information regarding eligibility, age limit, syllabus, examination pattern, number of vacancies, and category-wise reservations. Every year, after Uttar Pradesh, Bihar sees the highest number of applicants for these examinations, with approximately eight to ten lakh candidates applying and preparing for them for a long time.

Junior Engineer Notification to be Released in March

According to the calendar, the notifications for CGL and Junior Engineer examinations are expected in March, with the application process continuing until April and examinations potentially being conducted between May and June. The notification for Selection Post Phase-14 is also anticipated in March, while its examination is expected to be held between May and July. The notification for the CHSL examination may be released in April, applications will be accepted in May, and the examination could be conducted between July and September.

Stenographer Grade C, D Examination May Occur This Month

Similarly, the notification for the Stenographer Grade C & D and Combined Hindi Translator examination is expected in April, with the examination possibly taking place between August and September. Notifications related to JSA, LDC Grade LDCE, and SSA recruitments are expected in March, applications will be accepted until April, and the examination may be conducted in May.

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 11:40 am

News / Education News / SSC Exam Calendar: Dates for CGL, Junior Engineer, and Other Exams Announced

