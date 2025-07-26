26 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Agniveer Indian Army Result Announced

Candidates who participated in the exam can now check their results on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

Agniveer Result
Agniveer Result Released (AI Image-Gemini)

Agniveer Result: The Indian Army has released the results for the 2025 Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) on its official portal. Candidates who participated in the exam can now view their results at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The results are available in PDF format, listing only the roll numbers of successful candidates. Candidates can log in to the portal using their login details, such as registration number and password, to download their results.

Further Selection Process

Successful candidates in the CEE exam will be called for further processes, including a Physical Fitness Test, Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Further information can be obtained by selected candidates from the website or relevant sources.

How to Check the Result

  • To view the result, first visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.
  • Click on the “CEE Results 2025” link available on the website's homepage.
  • Select your recruitment rally or zone.
  • Download the relevant result PDF.
  • After opening the PDF, press Ctrl+F to search for your roll number or name.

Agniveer Result Indian Army Result

Direct links to download the CEE result and cutoff PDF are available on the portal. Candidates should regularly check the website to receive timely information on subsequent stages.

