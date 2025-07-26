Agniveer Indian Army Result Announced

Agniveer Result: The Indian Army has released the results for the 2025 Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) on its official portal. Candidates who participated in the exam can now view their results at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The results are available in PDF format, listing only the roll numbers of successful candidates. Candidates can log in to the portal using their login details, such as registration number and password, to download their results.