AICTE Directs Colleges Nationwide to Ensure Smooth Admissions for NIOS Students

AICTE (Image-Official)
AICTE has issued important and necessary instructions regarding the admission of students who have passed from NIOS. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has recently issued a stern warning to educational institutions that are refusing admission to students holding certificates from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The council has clarified that NIOS qualifications are fully valid for admission to higher education and vocational education. This practice by such institutions not only violates the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) but also adversely affects the students' right to education.
AICTE stated in its release that it had received several complaints alleging that some AICTE-approved colleges had denied admission to students who had passed their 12th grade from NIOS, despite them meeting all prescribed eligibility criteria. AICTE clarified that NIOS is an autonomous institution functioning under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and holds the same recognition as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and state boards.
The technical education regulator has directed all higher education institutions to provide equal opportunities to students who have passed from NIOS as are given to students from other recognised boards. AICTE also stated that the 12th-grade marksheets obtained from NIOS are fully valid, and such students are eligible for higher education in colleges and universities. This move has brought significant relief to thousands of students studying through NIOS.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending