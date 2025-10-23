Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

AICTE Directs Colleges Nationwide to Ensure Smooth Admissions for NIOS Students

The technical education regulator has directed all higher education institutions to provide students who have passed from NIOS with the same opportunities as students from other recognised boards.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

AICTE

AICTE (Image-Official)

AICTE has issued important and necessary instructions regarding the admission of students who have passed from NIOS. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has recently issued a stern warning to educational institutions that are refusing admission to students holding certificates from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The council has clarified that NIOS qualifications are fully valid for admission to higher education and vocational education. This practice by such institutions not only violates the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) but also adversely affects the students' right to education.

AICTE Received Complaints

AICTE stated in its release that it had received several complaints alleging that some AICTE-approved colleges had denied admission to students who had passed their 12th grade from NIOS, despite them meeting all prescribed eligibility criteria. AICTE clarified that NIOS is an autonomous institution functioning under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and holds the same recognition as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and state boards.

Marksheets Obtained from NIOS are Valid

The technical education regulator has directed all higher education institutions to provide equal opportunities to students who have passed from NIOS as are given to students from other recognised boards. AICTE also stated that the 12th-grade marksheets obtained from NIOS are fully valid, and such students are eligible for higher education in colleges and universities. This move has brought significant relief to thousands of students studying through NIOS.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 04:56 pm

English News / Education News / AICTE Directs Colleges Nationwide to Ensure Smooth Admissions for NIOS Students

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

MPESB Vacancy 2025: Recruitment announced for over 400 Group-2, Sub-Group-3 posts

MPESB Vacancy 2025
Education News

Railway Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth, Recruitment for Over 1100 Posts

Railway Bharti 2025
Education News

School Holiday: Bihar and UP to have holidays for Chhath Puja, know the dates

School Holiday on chhath Pooja
Education News

Govt Job 2025: Rajasthan Excise Department Announces 72 Vacancies for 12th Pass Candidates

MP Government Job Alert
Education News

NDA-NA Entrance Exam 2025 Results Declared: Vaibhav Kumar Tops Nation with 61.44%

Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.