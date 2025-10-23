AICTE Directs Colleges Nationwide to Ensure Smooth Admissions for NIOS Students

AICTE has issued important and necessary instructions regarding the admission of students who have passed from NIOS. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has recently issued a stern warning to educational institutions that are refusing admission to students holding certificates from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The council has clarified that NIOS qualifications are fully valid for admission to higher education and vocational education. This practice by such institutions not only violates the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) but also adversely affects the students' right to education.