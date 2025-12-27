27 December 2025,

Saturday

Education News

Kids Rejoice! Schools to Remain Closed on New Year’s Day in These States

Holidays in different states have been given due to local festivals, administrative orders, or winter vacations. Schools in Delhi were already closed due to pollution.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

School Holiday

School Holiday (Image: Patrika)

The start of the new year has brought good news for school children. Holidays have been declared in schools in many states on the very first day of the year, which will provide relief to children as well as parents. In different states, this holiday has been given due to local festivals, administrative orders, or winter vacation. Winter vacation has also been announced in different states.

Holiday in Delhi Schools

Schools in Delhi have already been closed due to pollution. Classes for children are ongoing in hybrid mode in government and private schools. Winter vacation in Delhi is set to begin from January 1, 2026. Schools will remain closed until January 15, 2026. After this, all schools may resume regular operations.

When will schools be closed in UP?

Schools in many districts of UP are already closed due to cold. Regarding winter vacation in Uttar Pradesh, a statewide announcement for winter vacation has not been made. However, district-wise holidays have been declared. Due to the cold, District Magistrates of various districts are issuing orders to close schools. Keep an eye on the official information of your district for details on when schools in your district will be closed.

Schools to remain closed on January 1 in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has made a major announcement regarding school holidays. All schools in the state will remain closed from December 31 to January 4. These holidays are part of the winter vacation.

When will schools be closed in Bihar?

Considering the cold, schools in many districts of Bihar have already been closed. Also, the timings of schools have been changed in many places. In addition, many districts have been ordered to open schools directly after January 1. Schools in most districts will open only after January 1.

When will schools be closed in Rajasthan?

Regarding winter vacation in Rajasthan schools, it will run from December 25 to January 5. Due to this, schools will also remain closed on January 1. Considering the cold, winter vacation has already been announced in schools in Rajasthan.

When will schools be closed in Haryana?

Considering the cold in the state, winter vacation has already been announced in all schools. All schools in Haryana will remain closed from January 1 to January 15. All schools will reopen on January 16.

Will schools be closed on January 1 in Chhattisgarh?

Winter vacation was already announced in Chhattisgarh schools. The winter vacation was announced from December 22 to December 27, 2025. No official announcement has been made yet regarding whether schools will be closed on January 1. However, there is a possibility of schools being closed on the first day of the year.

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 02:18 pm

