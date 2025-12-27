BSF Recruitment 2025: Over 500 Vacancies, Know All Details

BSF Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)
There is a great opportunity to get a job in the BSF. The Border Security Force (BSF) has released an official notification for the recruitment of a total of 549 Constable (GD) posts under the Sports Quota. This recruitment is specifically for those sportspersons who have won medals for the country in any recognised sports competition.
The online application process for BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025 will begin on December 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till January 15, 2026. Once the application link is activated, candidates can fill out the online form by visiting the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
Under this recruitment, posts have been designated for various sports including Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Football, Hockey, Kabaddi, Judo, Karate, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Swimming, Shooting, and Yoga. Overall, sportspersons who have performed exceptionally well in various sports disciplines will be given an opportunity to be selected.
Regarding educational qualification, it is mandatory for candidates to have passed at least 10th from a recognised board. Additionally, the candidate must have won a medal representing the country in a nationally or internationally recognised competition. The age limit requires candidates to be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23 years old. The age will be calculated as of August 18, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.
The selection process will be completed in several stages, which include shortlisting followed by Document Verification, Physical Standard Test, and Detailed Medical Examination. Only those candidates who are successful in all stages will be finally appointed. For more information related to the recruitment, the notification can be referred to.
Selected candidates will receive a salary of up to ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month under Pay Level-3. This salary will be in addition to other allowances as per the Central Government. Regarding the application fee, male candidates from General and OBC categories will have to pay a fee of ₹159. However, the application is completely free for female candidates and candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.
