27 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

BSF Recruitment 2025: Over 500 Vacancies, Know All Details

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month under Pay Level-3. This salary will be in addition to other allowances as per the Central Government.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

BSF Recruitment 2025

BSF Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

There is a great opportunity to get a job in the BSF. The Border Security Force (BSF) has released an official notification for the recruitment of a total of 549 Constable (GD) posts under the Sports Quota. This recruitment is specifically for those sportspersons who have won medals for the country in any recognised sports competition.

The online application process for BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025 will begin on December 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till January 15, 2026. Once the application link is activated, candidates can fill out the online form by visiting the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Under this recruitment, posts have been designated for various sports including Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Football, Hockey, Kabaddi, Judo, Karate, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Swimming, Shooting, and Yoga. Overall, sportspersons who have performed exceptionally well in various sports disciplines will be given an opportunity to be selected.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualification, it is mandatory for candidates to have passed at least 10th from a recognised board. Additionally, the candidate must have won a medal representing the country in a nationally or internationally recognised competition. The age limit requires candidates to be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23 years old. The age will be calculated as of August 18, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.

Selection Process

The selection process will be completed in several stages, which include shortlisting followed by Document Verification, Physical Standard Test, and Detailed Medical Examination. Only those candidates who are successful in all stages will be finally appointed. For more information related to the recruitment, the notification can be referred to.

Salary and Application Fee

Selected candidates will receive a salary of up to ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month under Pay Level-3. This salary will be in addition to other allowances as per the Central Government. Regarding the application fee, male candidates from General and OBC categories will have to pay a fee of ₹159. However, the application is completely free for female candidates and candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 03:35 pm

English News / Education News / BSF Recruitment 2025: Over 500 Vacancies, Know All Details

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Kids Rejoice! Schools to Remain Closed on New Year’s Day in These States

School Holiday
Education News

Rajasthan Education Department Issues Strict Warning with New Guidelines for Practical Exams, Including Videography

Practical Exam
Education News

Bihar STET Result Yet to Be Released, Know When It Might Be Announced

Bihar STET Result
Education News

BEML Recruitment 2025: Opportunity to work in a Government of India company, salary up to ₹1.60 lakh, only this qualification required

BEML Recruitment 2025
Education News

IGNOU Online Courses: Admission Registration Begins for Courses You Can Pursue from Home

IGNOU Online Course 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.