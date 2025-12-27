BSF Recruitment 2025: Over 500 Vacancies, Know All Details

Regarding educational qualification, it is mandatory for candidates to have passed at least 10th from a recognised board. Additionally, the candidate must have won a medal representing the country in a nationally or internationally recognised competition. The age limit requires candidates to be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23 years old. The age will be calculated as of August 18, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.