AIIMS Gorakhpur Announces Recruitment Drive

AIIMS Gorakhpur has announced recruitment for several positions. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Gorakhpur) in Gorakhpur has released a notification for new recruitment. AIIMS Gorakhpur has initiated the process to fill faculty positions in 35 disciplines. These include the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Applications for these positions opened on September 27, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. The last date for submitting applications has been set as October 26, 2025.
The institute has announced these appointments through direct recruitment, deputation, and contract basis. Recruitment will be conducted in over 34 disciplines, including Urology, ENT, General Medicine, Hospital Administration, Neurology, Nuclear Medicine, Cardiology, Trauma & Emergency, Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank, and Pulmonary Medicine.
To apply, candidates must possess an MBBS or equivalent medical qualification. Additionally, a postgraduate (MD/MS) degree and 3 to 14 years of experience in the relevant field are also required. For Trauma & Emergency, an M.Tech (Trauma Surgery) or MD (Emergency Medicine) is necessary. For Transfusion Medicine/Blood Bank, an MD (Transfusion Medicine) or MD (Blood Bank) is mandatory. For Pulmonary Medicine, an MD degree in the respective subject is essential.
First, candidates need to register using the Google Form link provided in the recruitment notification.
They must fill in details such as email ID, name, date of birth, mobile number, department, post, category, and address.
Download the application form from the notification, fill it out, scan it, and upload it as a PDF/document (within 10 MB).
A biodata, presentation (PPT), required documents, and the transaction reference number and receipt for fee payment must also be uploaded.
Tick the declaration and submit the form.
After applying online, a printout of the application must be taken and sent by post along with all self-attested documents.
Recruitment Cell,
AIIMS Gorakhpur,
Administrative Block,
Kunraghat, Gorakhpur- 273008
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending