Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

AIIMS Gorakhpur Announces Recruitment Drive

The institute has announced these appointments through direct recruitment, deputation, and contract basis. Recruitment will be for over 34 subjects, including Urology, ENT, General Medicine, Hospital Administration, Neurology, Nuclear Medicine, Cardiology, Trauma &amp; Emergency, Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank, and Pulmonary Medicine.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

AIIMS Gorakhpur vacancy

AIIMS Gorakhpur has announced recruitment for several positions. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Gorakhpur) in Gorakhpur has released a notification for new recruitment. AIIMS Gorakhpur has initiated the process to fill faculty positions in 35 disciplines. These include the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Applications for these positions opened on September 27, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. The last date for submitting applications has been set as October 26, 2025.

AIIMS: In Which Disciplines Will Recruitment Take Place?

The institute has announced these appointments through direct recruitment, deputation, and contract basis. Recruitment will be conducted in over 34 disciplines, including Urology, ENT, General Medicine, Hospital Administration, Neurology, Nuclear Medicine, Cardiology, Trauma & Emergency, Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank, and Pulmonary Medicine.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancy: Qualifications and Experience

To apply, candidates must possess an MBBS or equivalent medical qualification. Additionally, a postgraduate (MD/MS) degree and 3 to 14 years of experience in the relevant field are also required. For Trauma & Emergency, an M.Tech (Trauma Surgery) or MD (Emergency Medicine) is necessary. For Transfusion Medicine/Blood Bank, an MD (Transfusion Medicine) or MD (Blood Bank) is mandatory. For Pulmonary Medicine, an MD degree in the respective subject is essential.

AIIMS Gorakhpur: How to Apply?

First, candidates need to register using the Google Form link provided in the recruitment notification.
They must fill in details such as email ID, name, date of birth, mobile number, department, post, category, and address.
Download the application form from the notification, fill it out, scan it, and upload it as a PDF/document (within 10 MB).
A biodata, presentation (PPT), required documents, and the transaction reference number and receipt for fee payment must also be uploaded.
Tick the declaration and submit the form.
After applying online, a printout of the application must be taken and sent by post along with all self-attested documents.

Recruitment Cell,
AIIMS Gorakhpur,
Administrative Block,
Kunraghat, Gorakhpur- 273008

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 10:03 am

English News / Education News / AIIMS Gorakhpur Announces Recruitment Drive

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

UP Schools to Remain Closed on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

UP School Closed News
Education News

UNIRAJ Result: Rajasthan University Releases Results for BSc, BEd, BA, and More Courses; Check Directly Via This Link

UNIRAJ Result
Education News

Teacher Vacancy: Over 13,000 Primary Teachers to be Recruited in this State, Know Details

Teacher Vacancy
Education News

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 to Begin Tomorrow, These Documents Will Be Required

NEET UG Counselling 2025
Education News

SSC CGL Re-exam to be held on this date, know the details

SSC CGL Exam
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.