AIIMS NORCET 8: Nursing Officer Recruitment Application Deadline Approaching

AIIMS NORCET 8: Candidates must possess a BSc (Hons) Nursing or BSc Nursing degree from a recognised institution to be eligible for this examination.

BharatMar 17, 2025 / 02:50 pm

AIIMS NORCET 8: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, had released the official notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (AIIMS NORCET 8). The application process commenced on 24 February 2025 and concluded on 17 March 2025. Today was the last day to apply. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Applications could be submitted until 5 PM. The AIIMS (Phase I) exam will be held on 12 April 2025, while the NORCET (Phase II) exam will be held on 2 May 2025.

AIIMS: How to Apply

First, visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-8) link in the “Important Announcements” section.

Then, click on the “New Registration” link, fill in the necessary information, and register.
Log in, fill out the application form, and upload all necessary documents.

Submit the prescribed application fee and keep a printout of the form.

AIIMS NORCET 8: Eligibility Criteria

To participate in this exam, candidates must possess a BSc (Hons) Nursing or BSc Nursing degree from a recognised institution. Candidates must also be registered as a nurse and midwife with the Indian or State Nursing Council. Furthermore, candidates should have at least two years of work experience in a hospital with 50 beds or more. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 years. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government regulations.

