AIIMS NORCET 8: Nursing Officer Recruitment Application Deadline Approaching

AIIMS: How to Apply First, visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. On the website’s homepage, click on the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-8) link in the “Important Announcements” section. Then, click on the “New Registration” link, fill in the necessary information, and register.

AIIMS NORCET 8: Eligibility Criteria

Log in, fill out the application form, and upload all necessary documents. Submit the prescribed application fee and keep a printout of the form.To participate in this exam, candidates must possess a BSc (Hons) Nursing or BSc Nursing degree from a recognised institution. Candidates must also be registered as a nurse and midwife with the Indian or State Nursing Council. Furthermore, candidates should have at least two years of work experience in a hospital with 50 beds or more. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 years. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government regulations.