19 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025 Released: Over 8,000 Qualify

According to a notice released by AIIMS, the preliminary verification of OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS certificates will be conducted between 19 July and 23 July 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2025
AIIMS Paramedical Result 2025 (Image Source: Patrika)

AIIMS Paramedical Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the results for the BSc Paramedical course examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The results have been released in PDF format, which candidates can download to view their rank and percentage obtained. This year, approximately 8,273 candidates have qualified for the first round of seat allotment. The examination was conducted on 13 July 2025. If a candidate's roll number is not displayed in the PDF, they can check their individual rank and marks through their login credentials in the "Academic" section of the AIIMS website.

How to Check Your Result

To check your result, first visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
Click on the “Important Announcements” section on the website's homepage.
Then click on the “AIIMS Paramedical Result 2025” link.
The result PDF file will open on the screen.
Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the PDF.
Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference.

Document Verification and Uploading Process

According to the notification issued by AIIMS, the preliminary verification of OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS certificates will be conducted between 19 July and 23 July 2025. These certificates will be used before determining the subjects in the Round 1 seat allocation process. It is important to note that these certificates must be valid only for central government jobs or central institutions; otherwise, claims made under reservation will not be considered.

Round 1 Cut-off Rank (Category-wise)

General: 6398
General (PwD): 6390
EWS: 6390
EWS (PwD): 6040
OBC (NCL): 8610
OBC (NCL) PwD: 8541
SC: 11195
SC (PwD): 9211
ST: 11220

AIIMS Paramedical Result 2025 Direct Link

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 01:26 pm

English News / Education News / AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025 Released: Over 8,000 Qualify
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.