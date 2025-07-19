AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025 Released: Over 8,000 Qualify

AIIMS Paramedical Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the results for the BSc Paramedical course examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The results have been released in PDF format, which candidates can download to view their rank and percentage obtained. This year, approximately 8,273 candidates have qualified for the first round of seat allotment. The examination was conducted on 13 July 2025. If a candidate's roll number is not displayed in the PDF, they can check their individual rank and marks through their login credentials in the "Academic" section of the AIIMS website.