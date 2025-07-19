AIIMS Paramedical Results 2025 Released: Over 8,000 Qualify

AIIMS Paramedical Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the results for the BSc Paramedical course examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The results have been released in PDF format, which candidates can download to view their rank and percentage obtained. This year, approximately 8,273 candidates have qualified for the first round of seat allotment. The examination was conducted on 13 July 2025. If a candidate's roll number is not displayed in the PDF, they can check their individual rank and marks through their login credentials in the "Academic" section of the AIIMS website.
To check your result, first visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
Click on the “Important Announcements” section on the website's homepage.
Then click on the “AIIMS Paramedical Result 2025” link.
The result PDF file will open on the screen.
Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the PDF.
Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference.
According to the notification issued by AIIMS, the preliminary verification of OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS certificates will be conducted between 19 July and 23 July 2025. These certificates will be used before determining the subjects in the Round 1 seat allocation process. It is important to note that these certificates must be valid only for central government jobs or central institutions; otherwise, claims made under reservation will not be considered.
General: 6398
General (PwD): 6390
EWS: 6390
EWS (PwD): 6040
OBC (NCL): 8610
OBC (NCL) PwD: 8541
SC: 11195
SC (PwD): 9211
ST: 11220