30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Education News

Airport Jobs Beyond Pilots: Opportunities After 10th Grade

If you dream of working in a high-profile place like an airport, you don't necessarily need to be a pilot or an engineer.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

jobs on airport for 10th pass
Jobs on airport for 10th pass(Symbolic AI Image-Gemini)

If you wish to pursue a career at an airport after completing your 10th standard, becoming a pilot isn't your only option. Airports offer various roles suitable for 10th-pass candidates. These jobs are not only respectable and well-paying but also provide ample opportunities for growth with experience.

Learn About the Courses

Ground Staff

Ground staff responsibilities include assisting passengers, verifying boarding passes, baggage handling, and aircraft cleaning. Airlines or ground handling agencies employ ground staff.

Customer Service Agent

If you possess excellent communication skills and can interact politely with passengers, a customer service agent role might suit you. Training for this role is available at various institutions.

Baggage Handler

Baggage handlers transport passengers' luggage to and from aircraft and designated counters. This physically demanding role requires basic education and fitness.

Airport Security Staff

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) employs airport security personnel. 10th/12th pass youth undergo a selection process including physical and medical tests.

Housekeeping and Cleaning Staff

Airport cleaning and maintenance is a crucial function, handled by private companies or the airport authority.

Loader and Cargo Handler

Loaders handle the loading and unloading of cargo shipments. This physically demanding job requires strength and agility, but doesn't require a high level of formal education.

Becoming a Pilot Isn't Necessary

Aspiring to work in a high-profile environment like an airport doesn't necessitate becoming a pilot or engineer. Numerous options are available for 10th-pass candidates, allowing them to begin their careers with training and progress through experience.

Updated on:

30 Jul 2025 09:29 am

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 09:28 am

