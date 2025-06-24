scriptAKTU 2025 B.Tech Counselling Schedule Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

AKTU 2025 B.Tech Counselling Schedule Released

This year, the B.Tech admissions counselling process will be conducted in seven stages, including two special stages. Read the full story.

Jun 24, 2025 / 03:43 pm

Patrika Desk

AKTU Counselling 2025

AKTU Counselling 2025(Photo-AKTU)

AKTU Counselling 2025: The proposed counselling schedule for admission to B.Tech courses in over 300 private and government engineering colleges affiliated with Uttar Pradesh Technical University (AKTU) has been released. Interested candidates can visit the official AKTU website and access complete information through the UPTAC 2025 (Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling) link.

Counselling process to be conducted in seven phases

This time, the counselling process for B.Tech admissions will be conducted in seven phases, including two special phases. In the first four phases, seats will be allocated based on the JEE Main merit list. Following this, the fifth phase will offer an “internal sliding” option. New registrations will be allowed for the sixth and seventh phases. Students with JEE Main, CUET UG, and Intermediate qualifications can apply in these final phases.

AKTU: Counselling Schedule

Phase 1:
Online choice filling and seat locking will commence from 10 July and continue until 12 July. The deadline for fee submission to confirm selected seats is set from 14 to 17 July. During this period, candidates will also have to choose the freeze or float option.
Phase 2:
In this phase, choice filling will take place on 18 and 19 July, while seat allotment will be released on 21 July. Selected candidates can submit fees, choose the seat freeze/float option, and opt for online seat withdrawal from 21 to 23 July.
Phase 3:
The choice filling process will run from 24 to 26 July, and seat allotment will be on 28 July. The seat confirmation and online seat withdrawal process will be on 28 and 29 July.
Phase 4:
On 30 July, all allocated seats will be automatically frozen. Fees must be submitted from 30 July to 1 August. Candidates can also withdraw their seats online from 30 July to 4 August.

